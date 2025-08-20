Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,878 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 417,033 in the last 365 days.

M Dot Taylor Drops New Single 'Don’t Pretend,' Proving Why He’s Emerging as One of Hip-Hop’s Most Promising New Voices

M Dot Taylor and Dr. Dre

M Dot Taylor and Dr. Dre

M Dot Taylor and Dr. Dre in the studio

M Dot Taylor and Dr. Dre in the studio

This record is personal. It’s about standing on who you are, owning your grind, and never letting the noise shake you.”
— M Dot Taylor
LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, August 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hip-hop artist M Dot Taylor has released his newest single, “Don’t Pretend”, now available on all major streaming platforms. Produced by Glen Cannon and engineered by LO Myles, the track is a gritty, high-energy statement about authenticity, resilience, and the unfiltered realities of the grind.

Written by Mario Taylor and inspired by a late-night studio session with Dr. Dre, “Don’t Pretend” is a lyrically charged record that blends personal grit with cultural touchpoints. The track nods to figures spanning music, sports, and entertainment — from Nick Cannon, Martin Luther King Jr., Martin Lawrence, Coretta Scott King, Tisha Campbell (Gina), Tichina Arnold (Pam), Michael Jackson, Mike Tyson, Shad Moss (Bow Wow), and Michael Jordan to Ike Turner, Jay-Z, Taylor Swift, Usher, Jalen Rose, Busta Rhymes, Brian Williams, Mannie Fresh, Mick Jagger, and Ice-T. Through these references, M Dot Taylor positions himself within a lineage of icons while carving out his own space with razor-sharp bars and unapologetic authenticity.

The single was brought to life by a powerhouse creative team, including project managers Melvin Harrell, Karen Smith, Timo Strattner, M Dot Taylor, Kevin Trotter, and Cordell Wright. It follows a run of collaborations with DJ Khaled, DJ Drama, Jim Jones, and Maino, solidifying M Dot Taylor’s place among the most promising new names in hip-hop.

“This record is personal,” says M Dot Taylor. “It’s about standing on who you are, owning your grind, and never letting the noise shake you.”

“Don’t Pretend” is available now on all streaming platforms.

Listen here:
https://vyd.co/DontPretend?fbclid=IwY2xjawMSPClleHRuA2FlbQIxMQABHk5g3ON4pNyHpdeRzoIipfuEZLfNbgdtT-yEAHLWG71yixhgP4k2uQF31M82_aem_KPLGKadgfqOLk_0ag-5Ayg

Credits:
Artist: M Dot Taylor
Producer: Glen Cannon
Engineer: LO Myles
Project Managers: Melvin Harrell, Karen Smith, Timo Strattner, M Dot Taylor, Kevin Trotter, Cordell Wright
Songwriter: Mario Taylor

Follow M Dot Taylor:
Instagram: https://instagram.com/mdottaylor
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@mdottaylor
Amazon Music: https://music.amazon.com/artists/B077PBDDMC/m-dot-taylor
Apple Music: https://music.apple.com/us/artist/m-dot-taylor/1371661375
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/artist/1wHqVn5yltRsHqJtvDT5jU
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/mdottaylor-music
Tidal: https://tidal.com/browse/artist/9302991
Deezer: https://www.deezer.com/us/artist/13605211
Boomplay: https://www.boomplay.com/artists/6316407

Karen Smith
smith marketing group
+1 408-307-1984
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Instagram
YouTube
X
Other

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

M Dot Taylor Drops New Single 'Don’t Pretend,' Proving Why He’s Emerging as One of Hip-Hop’s Most Promising New Voices

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Movie Industry, Music Industry, Social Media, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on July 21, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more