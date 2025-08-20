M Dot Taylor Drops New Single 'Don’t Pretend,' Proving Why He’s Emerging as One of Hip-Hop’s Most Promising New Voices

M Dot Taylor and Dr. Dre M Dot Taylor and Dr. Dre in the studio

This record is personal. It’s about standing on who you are, owning your grind, and never letting the noise shake you.” — M Dot Taylor

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, August 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hip-hop artist M Dot Taylor has released his newest single, “Don’t Pretend” , now available on all major streaming platforms . Produced by Glen Cannon and engineered by LO Myles, the track is a gritty, high-energy statement about authenticity, resilience, and the unfiltered realities of the grind.Written by Mario Taylor and inspired by a late-night studio session with Dr. Dre, “Don’t Pretend” is a lyrically charged record that blends personal grit with cultural touchpoints. The track nods to figures spanning music, sports, and entertainment — from Nick Cannon, Martin Luther King Jr., Martin Lawrence, Coretta Scott King, Tisha Campbell (Gina), Tichina Arnold (Pam), Michael Jackson, Mike Tyson, Shad Moss (Bow Wow), and Michael Jordan to Ike Turner, Jay-Z, Taylor Swift, Usher, Jalen Rose, Busta Rhymes, Brian Williams, Mannie Fresh, Mick Jagger, and Ice-T. Through these references, M Dot Taylor positions himself within a lineage of icons while carving out his own space with razor-sharp bars and unapologetic authenticity.The single was brought to life by a powerhouse creative team, including project managers Melvin Harrell, Karen Smith, Timo Strattner, M Dot Taylor, Kevin Trotter, and Cordell Wright. It follows a run of collaborations with DJ Khaled, DJ Drama, Jim Jones, and Maino, solidifying M Dot Taylor’s place among the most promising new names in hip-hop.“This record is personal,” says M Dot Taylor. “It’s about standing on who you are, owning your grind, and never letting the noise shake you.”“Don’t Pretend” is available now on all streaming platforms.Listen here:Credits:Artist: M Dot TaylorProducer: Glen CannonEngineer: LO MylesProject Managers: Melvin Harrell, Karen Smith, Timo Strattner, M Dot Taylor, Kevin Trotter, Cordell WrightSongwriter: Mario TaylorFollow M Dot Taylor:Instagram: https://instagram.com/mdottaylor YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@mdottaylor Amazon Music: https://music.amazon.com/artists/B077PBDDMC/m-dot-taylor Apple Music: https://music.apple.com/us/artist/m-dot-taylor/1371661375 Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/artist/1wHqVn5yltRsHqJtvDT5jU Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/mdottaylor-music Tidal: https://tidal.com/browse/artist/9302991 Deezer: https://www.deezer.com/us/artist/13605211 Boomplay: https://www.boomplay.com/artists/6316407

