Cementless Total Knee Systems Market Report 2025| Business Growth, Development Factors, Current & Future Trends 2029

Cementless Total Knee Systems Global Market Report 2025

The Business Research Company's Cementless Total Knee Systems Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

How Much Is The Cementless Total Knee Systems Market Worth?

In the recent years, there has been a robust growth in the market size of cementless total knee systems. This market is forecasted to rise from $4.44 billion in 2024 to $4.68 billion in 2025, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.6%. Factors responsible for this growth during the historical period include an increased demand for long-lasting implants from younger patients, improved awareness around advanced orthopedic solutions, increased usage of personalized and patient-specific implants and the rise in outpatient and ambulatory surgical centers.

In the coming years, the cementless total knee systems market is poised for robust growth, with projections indicating a rise to $5.77 billion in 2029, thanks to a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.3%. This projected growth can be credited to numerous factors including an increased emphasis on value-based healthcare, the growing expertise and training among surgeons in cementless techniques, rising concerns about complications related to cement, and an increased focus on early mobility and reduced hospital stay durations. Additionally, personalization through 3D printing and digital planning is also contributing to this growth. Key trends to watch in this forecast period include technological advancements in implant surfaces, the adoption of robotic-assisted surgery systems, the evolution of biomaterials and coatings, enhancements in patient-specific instrumentation, and the progress in minimally invasive surgical methodologies.

What Are The Factors Driving The Cementless Total Knee Systems Market?

The escalating incidence of orthopedic conditions is projected to impel the expansion of the cementless total knee systems market in the future. Orthopedic ailments affect the musculoskeletal framework, including bones, joints, muscles, ligaments, and tendons, causing pain, reduced mobility, and impaired function. The escalation in these conditions can be attributed to older populations seeking sustained mobility options that alleviate joint discomfort, improve motion, and allow for an active lifestyle with minimal medical intervention. Cementless total knee systems supply a lasting and biologically compatible solution for orthopedic ailments, fostering natural bone expansion, reducing implant loosening, and resuming joint functionality without requiring bone cement. For example, the Office for Health Improvement & Disparities, a UK governmental department, reported in January 2024 that the proportion of individuals 16 and older who declared having a long-term musculoskeletal (MSK) disease, a variant of orthopedic disease, surged from 17.6% in 2022 to 18.4% in 2023. Consequently, the escalation in orthopedic conditions is propelling the expansion of the cementless total knee systems market.

Who Are The Major Players In The Cementless Total Knee Systems Market?

Major players in the Cementless Total Knee Systems Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Johnson & Johnson Services Inc.

• Stryker Corporation

• Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.

• Smith & Nephew plc

• Enovis Corporation

• Globus Medical Inc.

• MicroPort Scientific Corporation

• Medacta International SA

• B. Braun Melsungen AG

• Waldemar Link GmbH & Co. KG

What Are The Key Trends And Market Opportunities In The Cementless Total Knee Systems Sector?

Key companies in the cementless total knee systems market are honing their focus on creating cutting-edge technologies like TIDAL technology, aimed at producing superior porous implants to boost bone integration and improve implant longevity. The said technology is a high-grade 3D-printed porous implant mechanism that bolsters bone integration by improving mechanical strength, fatigue endurance, and load distribution, ensuring enduring implant stability. In a significant development in April 2025, Restor3d Inc., an American medical device firm, was granted Food and Drug Administration (FDA) 510(k) clearance for their iTotal Identity CR 3DP porous total knee system, marking their entry into the cementless, patient-specific implant domain. This novel system harnesses the power of advanced 3D printing and porous technology to facilitate superior bone integration and stability. Its unique design, tailored surgical tools, and pre-planned surgical procedure aid surgeons in achieving unmatched precision and productivity.

Which Segment Accounted For The Largest Cementless Total Knee Systems Market Share?

The cementless total knee systems market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Component: Tibial Component, Femoral Component

2) By Fixation Method: Primary Fixation, Hybrid Fixation

3) By End User: Hospitals, Orthopedic Centers, Other End Users

Subsegments:

1) By Tibial Component: Fixed-Bearing Tibial Baseplates, Mobile-Bearing Tibial Baseplates, Modular Tibial Components, Monoblock Tibial Components, Porous-Coated Tibial Components, 3D-Printed Tibial Components

2) By Femoral Component: Posterior-Stabilized Femoral Components, Cruciate-Retaining Femoral Components, Ultra-Congruent Femoral Components, Asymmetric Femoral Components, Anatomical Femoral Components, Cementless Porous-Coated Femoral Components

What Are The Regional Trends In The Cementless Total Knee Systems Market?

In 2024, North America held the leading position in the global market for cementless total knee systems. The region predicted to experience the most rapid growth is Asia-Pacific. The market report for cementless total knee systems includes regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

