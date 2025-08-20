icogz Partners with Almoayyed Computers Middle East to Accelerate Agentic Al Adoption Across MENA

icogz and ACME Technologies announce a strategic partnership to unlock autonomous intelligence across MENA.

icogz partners with ACME Technologies to accelerate autonomous AI adoption, delivering next-gen business intelligence across MENA.

Partnership with icogz accelerates our vision to deliver next-gen business intelligence and drive AI-powered transformation across MENA.” — S.M. Hussaini, CEO of ACME.

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, August 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- icogz, the pioneering Al-powered business intelligence platform, has forged a strategic regional distribution partnership with Almoayyed Computers Middle East (ACME), a leading enterprise transformation provider across MENA.The partnership empowers ACME to deliver icogz's comprehensive suite of autonomous intelligence solutions to enterprise and government clients throughout the region.At the heart of this offering lies Aryabot", icogz's proprietary Al engine trained on over 200 sophisticated algorithms, which enables organizations to transcend traditional analytics limitations by unifying fragmented data sources, executing self-driven diagnostics, and generating predictive insights through natural language interactions via the intuitive Ask icogz interface.This collaboration strategically targets high-growth sectors, including telecommunications, banking, infrastructure, and public services, industries where the appetite for scalable, Al-driven decision-making capabilities continues to surge as organizations seek competitive advantages in an increasingly complex business landscape. "ACME's regional presence and deep vertical expertise make them the ideal partner to help enterprises unlock transformative value through Agentic Al," said Amit Tripathi, CEO of icogz."This collaboration accelerates our vision of delivering next-generation business intelligence across the MENA region." "This partnership represents our commitment to bringing cutting-edge Al solutions that drive real business transformation across the region," said S.M. Hussaini, CEO of ACME."We see tremendous potential for icogz's Agentic Al platform to revolutionize how our clients approach data-driven decision making, particularly in sectors where rapid, accurate insights can create significant competitive advantages."With this alliance, icogz continues its momentum as a category-defining platform for Agentic Al — empowering organizations to move beyond dashboards and into autonomous, insight-driven execution.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.