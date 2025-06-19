icogz Secures $1.4M Pre-Seed Round to Scale Aryabot™ and Expand Across MENA & SEA

Amit Tripathi, Founder & CEO of icogz, spearheads the company’s Agentic AI - Aryabot™ vision and global expansion following the $1.4M pre-seed round.

Funding to accelerate Aryabot™ deployment, onboard regional partners, and prepare for Series A amid rapid growth in enterprise AI adoption.

This raise is not just about capital - it validates a new paradigm of business intelligence that senses, learns, and acts.” — Amit Tripathi, Founder & CEO, icogz

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, June 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- icogz, the AI-native business intelligence and analytics platform powered by Aryabot™, has successfully raised $1.4 million in a pre-seed round led by angel investors and syndicates from the UAE and India.This investment marks a strong vote of confidence in icogz’s mission to reshape enterprise intelligence through Agentic AI - an advanced AI model that blends neuro-symbolic reasoning, multi-agent orchestration, and enterprise-grade scalability.At its core is Aryabot™, a proprietary AI engine developed on a library of 200+ algorithms. Aryabot enables enterprises to unify complex datasets, detect patterns, trigger intelligent workflows, and generate diagnostics. It goes beyond traditional dashboards by allowing business users to query data through natural language questions - from “Why are sales down in Region X?” to “What’s the projected demand for Q3?”“This raise is not just about capital - it’s about validating a new paradigm of business intelligence that senses, learns, and acts,” said Amit Tripathi, Founder and CEO of icogz.With this funding, icogz aims to deepen product innovation, grow its Aryabot ecosystem, and accelerate go-to-market initiatives in the Middle East and Southeast Asia. The company is currently onboarding partners in key verticals including retail, BFSI, and FMCG, and has reported early traction in both India and the UAE.Looking ahead, icogz will focus on preparing for a Series A round, targeting strategic hiring and the scale-up of its modular agent stack across enterprise functions - from marketing intelligence to predictive operations.

