Global Dangerous Goods Bag Market to Reach $4.05 Billion at a Steady 9.5% CAGR by 2029

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Dangerous Goods Bag Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

Get 30% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE30 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Get 30% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE30 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors

How Large Will The Dangerous Goods Bag Market Be By 2025?

The market size for hazardous materials bags has witnessed robust growth in the past number of years. A rise from $2.56 billion in 2024 to $2.81 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.9% is anticipated. Factors contributing to this growth during the historic period include heightened global trade in dangerous goods, stricter regulatory compliance obligations, increased consciousness towards environmental safety, a surge in demand for safe transportation, and a rise in instances of hazardous material leaks.

The market for dangerous goods bags market is projected to experience considerable expansion in the forthcoming years, growing to $4.05 billion by 2029 at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 9.6%. The forecast period's expansion can be ascribed to an escalating necessity for environmentally-friendly wrapping, a surge in the use of recycled material, the widening of industrial manufacturing sectors, increased government sustainability initiatives and an upswing in demand for lightweight yet robust packaging. Some significant emerging trends within the forecast period encompass advancements in eco-friendly materials, evolution in intelligent packing solutions, elevated investment in research and development, recycling process innovation, and the uptake of digital tracking and surveillance technologies.

Download a free sample of the dangerous goods bag market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=25284&type=smp

What Is The Crucial Factor Driving The Global Dangerous Goods Bag Market?

The surge in the transportation of hazardous materials is predicted to stimulate the expansion of the dangerous goods bag market in the future. Hazardous materials are substances that, due to their chemical, physical, or biological nature, pose a threat to health, safety, property, or the environment. This escalation of hazardous materials transportation is principally linked to the rising demand for chemicals, as the proliferation of industries necessitates the safe transfer of more chemical products across different regions. Dangerous goods bags market growth aid in the safe conveyance of hazardous materials by offering compliant and secure containment, thereby reducing the likelihood of leaks or contamination. These bags play a crucial role in improving safety during logistics operations, affirming protection for individuals, property, and the environment. As an example, the Central Pollution Control Board, an India-based statutory body, reported that hazardous waste imports swelled to 5,74,169 metric tonnes (MT) in 2022–23, an increase from 3,27,742 metric tonnes (MT) in 2021–22. Hence, the upsurge in the transportation of hazardous materials is fueling the growth of the dangerous goods bag market.

Who Are The Top Players In The Dangerous Goods Bag Market?

Major players in the Dangerous Goods Bag Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Klingele Paper & Packaging Group

• Nefab Group

• Trident Safety Group

• Berlin Packaging

• K-Packing

• Dangerous Goods International (DGI)

• Viking Packing Specialist

• Gravis

• Airpack Systems

• Checker Bag Company

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Dangerous Goods Bag Industry?

Main players in the dangerous goods bag market, such as Berry Global Group Inc., are shifting focus to the creation of eco-friendly solutions like recycled containers to adhere to stricter regulations and decrease their environmental footprint. Recycled containers, crafted fully or partially from reprocessed and repurposed materials, help in reducing waste and environmental damage by cutting down the necessity for fresh raw materials. As an illustration, Berry Global Group Inc., a plastics packaging manufacturer in the US, introduced 20- and 25-liter optimum containers made up of 35% reclaimed high-density polyethylene (rHDPE) in October 2023. These containers, which come with UN approval for hauling various hazardous liquids, offer increased chemical resistance and meet expected regulations on recycled content. The 20- and 25-liter optimum containers exemplify a green alternative for secure packaging and shipping of hazardous items, while also promoting objectives of the circular economy.

Market Share And Forecast By Segment In The Global Dangerous Goods Bag Market

The dangerous goods bag market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product Type: Single-Use Bags, Reusable Bags

2) By Type Of Goods: Explosives, Flammable Liquids, Flammable Solids, Oxidizing Substances, Radioactive Materials, Toxic And Infectious Substances, Corrosive Substances, Miscellaneous Dangerous Goods

3) By Application Industry: Aerospace, Chemical Manufacturing, Pharmaceuticals, Logistics And Transportation, Construction, Automotive, Food And Beverage

4) By Distribution Channel: Online Stores, Specialty Stores, Supermarkets Or Hypermarkets, Other Distribution Channels

5) By End-User: Manufacturers, Distributors, Retailers, Government And Regulatory Agencies, Waste Management Companies

Subsegments:

1) By Single-Use Bags: Polyethylene (PE) Bags, Polypropylene (PP) Bags, Laminated Bags, Paper-Based Bags, Aluminum Foil Bags, Biodegradable Bags

2) By Reusable Bags: Flexible Intermediate Bulk Containers, Woven Polypropylene Bags, Nylon Bags, Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)-Coated Fabric Bags, Canvas Bags, Composite Material Bags

View the full dangerous goods bag market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/dangerous-goods-bag-global-market-report

Dangerous Goods Bag Market Regional Insights

In 2024, North America dominated the dangerous goods bag market as per the Dangerous Goods Bag Global Market Report 2025. The projected growth status of this region makes it the leader for the stated year. The report covers various regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, in addition to North America.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Dangerous Goods Bag Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Retail Bags Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/retail-bags-global-market-report

Paper Bag Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/paper-bag-global-market-report

Bearings Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/bearings-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company"

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.