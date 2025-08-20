NEFT Vodka Launches UK Amazon Brand Store, Bringing Award-Winning Vodka Direct to Consumers Nationwide

Crafted in Austria with just two ingredients — ancient grains of rye and pristine Alpine spring water — NEFT has earned international acclaim for its smooth taste, sleek barrel packaging, and sustainable ethos.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- NEFT Vodka , the super premium Austrian vodka known for its exceptional taste, iconic white barrel packaging, and uncompromising purity, is now officially available across the UK with the launch of its Amazon Brand Store.Crafted in Austria with just two ingredients — ancient grains of rye and pristine Alpine spring water — NEFT has earned international acclaim for its smooth taste, sleek barrel packaging, and sustainable ethos. With this Amazon UK store launch, NEFT is making it easier than ever for vodka lovers to experience its award-winning spirit from the comfort of home.The new Amazon storefront features:•NEFT's signature 70cl white barrel packaging (40.0% ABV) for £39.99•Convenient nationwide delivery across the UK•Secure, direct access to the authentic NEFT product line•Exclusive promotions and bundles launching later this year“This marks an exciting milestone for NEFT as we expand our footprint in the UK,” explained Jeff Mahony, CEO, NEFT Vodka UK. “We’ve seen remarkable enthusiasm for NEFT across Europe, and launching our Amazon Brand Store is a natural next step in making our award-winning vodka more accessible. This platform allows us to connect directly with our customers, tell our story, and offer a premium spirits experience delivered directly to their doorstep. We’re not just selling vodka — we’re inviting people into the NEFT lifestyle: modern, elevated, and rooted in quality. Whether it’s a curated cocktail evening, a gift for a discerning spirits lover, or simply enjoyed straight, we’re proud to be a part of those moments.”With over 30 international awards and counting — including recent wins at the World Drink Awards, SIP Awards, New York International Spirits Competition, Denver International Spirits Competition, and Miami Global Spirits Awards — NEFT Vodka continues to disrupt the spirits industry with its commitment to craft, sustainability, and style.“Bringing NEFT Vodka 70cl to Amazon marks a pivotal moment. Not just for the brand, but for how premium spirits meet modern convenience,” said a spokesperson from Millennium. “As a distributor, we’ve always believed great products shouldn’t be gated, and this launch puts NEFT’s award-winning craftsmanship directly into the hands of discerning consumers across the UK, with just a click.”To purchase NEFT Vodka and browse cocktail recipes, visit NEFT Vodka on Amazon here ENJOY RESPONSIBLY. ©2025 NEFT VODKA USA, INC. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. PLEASE DON’T DRINK AND DRIVE.ABOUT NEFT VODKA:NEFT was born with a mission to raise the standard in the vodka category, offering premium options crafted from exceptionally clean ingredients. Our vodka is meticulously made from mineral-rich mountain spring water, drawn from deep beneath the Austrian Alps, and ancient grains of rye - nothing else, no sugar, no additives - resulting in a refined and sophisticated taste that can be savoured neat, on the rocks or to elevate your favourite cocktail. Beyond its exceptional flavour, NEFT embodies sustainability, packaged in an eco-friendly, unbreakable, and easily recyclable lightweight metal barrel that keeps the liquid cold for hours.To experience NEFT Vodka in the UK, visit the official Amazon Brand Store:

