CEO OF ZOE HOSPITALITY Zoe Hospitality

ZOE Hospitality Launches Revolutionary New Private Club in the Hamptons, Partnering with Hamptons Fashion Week® for an Unparalleled Experiential Event

This launch represents the future of luxury events in the Hampton's” — Chris Panzeca

HAMPTONS, NY, UNITED STATES, August 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ZOE Hospitality, the Hamptons' newest VIP private membership club, is set to make its grand debut on August 30, 2025, in collaboration with Hamptons Fashion Week and DCG Media Group , led by visionary Dee Rivera.This groundbreaking launch introduces a fresh approach to high-end events, blending cutting-edge fashion, luxury concierge services, and immersive entertainment under the banner of "Hyper Hospitality." Spearheaded by entrepreneur Chris Panzeca, ZOE Hospitality is redefining experiential events by elevating every detail—from bespoke cuisine to personalized guest journeys—into a seamless, elite experience that sets a new standard in the Hamptons' social landscape. The launch event will coincide with Hamptons Fashion Week's iconic Meet the Icons & Meet the Designers showcase, featuring "Full Frontal Fashion" – a bold runway presentation of swimwear, resort wear, and high-fashion designs from emerging and established talents. Attendees will enjoy electrifying performances by Celebrity DJ Jon G, alongside exclusive perks like VIP lounges, innovative culinary tastings, and networking with industry luminaries. This partnership with DCG Media Group and Dee Rivera amplifies the event's reach, transforming it into a must-attend fusion of fashion innovation and luxury lifestyle. Chris Panzeca is leading the charge with a transformative vision for how events are executed in the Hampton's," said Dee Rivera, Founder of DCG Media Group and Hamptons Fashion Week. "By collaborating with ZOE Hospitality, we're not just hosting an event—we're creating unforgettable, hyper-personalized experiences that resonate with our elite audience."Chris Panzeca is a seasoned entrepreneur whose diverse expertise spans telecommunications, hospitality, real estate, and the culinary arts. Launching his career in telecommunications, he honed essential business acumen and operational excellence that laid the groundwork for his multifaceted success. Driven by a deep passion for hospitality, Chris pivoted to the culinary realm, cutting his teeth at prestigious venues like Gurney’s Inn, Carlyle on the Park, and Hilton Hotels. Today, Chris oversees an impressive portfolio of hospitality and real estate ventures, all centered on crafting luxury lifestyle experiences."This launch represents the future of luxury events in the Hampton's" said Chris Panzeca, Founder of ZOE Hospitality. "Through our partnership with Hamptons Fashion Weekand DCG Media Group, we're delivering experiences that go beyond the ordinary, fostering connections in an environment of unparalleled sophistication. "The event will unfold at ZOE Hospitality's premier Watermill location, offering guests a first taste of membership benefits, including curated dining, concierge services, and access to exclusive social gatherings.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.