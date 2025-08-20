Ministry of Education and Sports of Lao PDR and Australia film the first episode of a new national education promotion campaign

The filming of the first story is being carried out by the MoES’ Information Media Center with strong enthusiasm and professionalism. The team is dedicated and passionate about bringing this important message to life across the country.

Adding a unique and inspiring voice to the project, Payengxar Lor, the first Hmong woman to represent Laos at the Miss Universe competition and a well-known education advocate, has volunteered to be the narrator of “Two Paths.” Payengxar’s deep belief in the power of education to transform lives is evident in her commitment to this campaign, lending authenticity and warmth to the story.

Mr Outhit concluded “Education goes far beyond individual success, it is the foundation for the development of our entire nation. It equips young people with knowledge, skills, and confidence to overcome challenges and pursue meaningful futures. Through this campaign we are reaching out directly to families and communities to highlight the true value of learning. Our goal is to inspire parents and students to see education as a vital investment in the future that strengthens our society. Together, we can renew our shared commitment to education and build a brighter future for Laos.”

As filming continues, the team looks forward to sharing “Two Paths” and the other stories with audiences across Laos, inspiring hope, pride, and a renewed commitment to education. The campaign will be broadcast on national television, shared on social media, and used in community outreach by National Assembly members. Videos will also be made available to teachers, pedagogical advisors, and education officials to support local advocacy in schools and villages.