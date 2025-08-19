Visit of SMS (Foreign Affairs) (Home Affairs) Sim Ann to Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia to attend the 10th Forum for East Asia-Latin America Cooperation Foreign Ministers’ Meeting, 20 to 23 August 2025

Senior Minister of State (SMS) for Foreign Affairs and for Home Affairs Sim Ann will make a visit to Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia, from 20 to 23 August 2025 to attend the 10th Forum for East Asia-Latin America Cooperation (FEALAC) Foreign Ministers’ Meeting (FMM) at the invitation of Mongolia, the FEALAC Regional Coordinator for East Asia.

Singapore is a co-founding member of FEALAC, which was established in 1999 to enhance exchanges and cooperation between the regions of East Asia and Latin America. During the FMM, SMS Sim will join her counterparts to take stock of FEALAC’s development and discuss potential avenues to expand inter-regional cooperation.

During her visit, SMS Sim will call on First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy and Development Uchral Nyam-Osor, Minister for Foreign Affairs Battsetseg Batmunkh, and Member of the State Great Khural and Vice-Chairperson of the Mongolia-Singapore Parliamentary Friendship Group Enkhtuvshin Dashtseren, to reaffirm our bilateral cooperation on the occasion of the 55th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Singapore and Mongolia. SMS Sim will also meet Singaporeans based in Mongolia.

SMS Sim will be accompanied by officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

. . . . .

MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS

SINGAPORE

19 AUGUST 2025



