American Idol Gold Ticket Winner Hired by Catholic Parish to Lead Music Ministry

I have noticed Franki's musical gifts for several years at special events of various kinds. Her commitment to the Faith is exceptional, and she will be an inspiration in her parish.” — Bishop David Ricken

OSHKOSH, WI, UNITED STATES, August 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Franki Moscato , a 23-year-old Gold Ticket winner from the 2019 season of ABC's American Idol, has accepted an offer from Most Blessed Sacrament Parish to serve as Director of Liturgy and Music in Oshkosh, Wisconsin.Most Blessed Sacrament is a unified parish that includes a historic sanctuary, known initially as "St. Mary's Church," which was built as a Gothic Revival structure for the overflow of German immigrants attending St. Peter's Church (also included in MBS unification). The beautifully detailed parish stands as a monumental Catholic symbol, its history intertwined with generations of souls who have gathered there for marriages, masses, funerals, and Eucharistic celebrations since the 1800s.The Priest who orchestrated Moscato's hire is Father Jerry Pastors. He remarked, "Our interview team was impressed by Franki's love for Jesus and music and eagerness to bring others to Christ. We are all very excited to have Franki join this ministry."Back story: Moscato's deep Catholic faith started five years ago [December 2020] after losing two Omro friends in a head-on car collision while they were on a family Christmas vacation in Florida. The tragedy sent shock waves across Wisconsin communities.Learning the horrific news, Moscato attended church alone to pray for her friends and the grieving family. While at mass, she received an undeniable sign from her dear friends! She returned to church the following Sunday and experienced a profound miracle that solidified her passionate life devotion.Franki Moscato became an active cantor and found herself on a mission across her state. She has also become a sought-after national Catholic public speaker who combines music with her topics of hope and resilience."I feel the Lord calling me to use my littleness to contribute to this important work," said Moscato.The leader of the Green Bay Catholic Diocese, Bishop David Ricken , exclaimed, "I am delighted to hear that Franki Moscato has been hired as Director of Liturgy and Music at Most Blessed Sacrament parish in Oshkosh. I have noticed Franki's musical gifts for several years at special events of various kinds. Her commitment to the Faith is exceptional, and she will be an inspiration in her parish.”Moscato's start date at Most Blessed Sacrament is August 25, 2025.

