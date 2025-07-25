Student Video Contest - Suicide Awareness

The Franki Moscato Foundation invites Wisconsin students to partake in a suicide awareness contest by making a 60-second video about teen suicide prevention.

Our video contest offers students passionate about combating teen suicide the opportunity to gain recognition and be featured in a professionally produced version of their work, broadcast statewide.”
— Franki Moscato
OSHKOSH, WI, UNITED STATES, July 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This contest, sponsored by the Franki Moscato Foundation, invites students in 6th-12th grades across Wisconsin to create and submit a 60-second video that helps discourage adolescents from harming themselves. The video can be about kindness, grief, friendship, or ways to prevent suicide.

A panel of mental health experts will judge the top videos and choose a winner that best deglamorizes and destigmatizes teen suicide in their video.

Authors of the winning video will be invited to participate as cast members in a professionally directed and produced version of their video, to be broadcast across Wisconsin airwaves and media outlets, including television, radio, and social media.

Students are encouraged to work with parents, and teachers--drama, film, counselors, et al. Videos must adhere to specific guidelines and be created by students who are current residents of the state of Wisconsin. The submission deadline is November 1st, 2025.

Contest rules and information, as well as submission details, can be found at https://BEKINDcontest.com.

About

Franki Moscato is a 23-year-old professional musician who has performed at over five hundred public and private events and won the coveted Golden Ticket on the 2019 season of ABC’s American Idol. She is well known for singing patriotic music and has sung the Anthem for NASCAR, the Green Bay Packers, the Milwaukee Bucks, the Miss Wisconsin Pageant, and for the President of the United States. Franki has been in front of the camera since a young age and is a stage and film actress in several award-winning music videos and films. Franki travels around the country and provides school lectures where she speaks and performs music on the topics of kindness, anti-bullying, and suicide prevention. Franki has a non-profit entity titled Franki Moscato Foundation, which raises money to fight teen suicide. You can learn more about Franki Moscato by visiting her website at https://FrankiJo.com/ .

Website

