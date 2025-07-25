Student Video Contest - Suicide Awareness
The Franki Moscato Foundation invites Wisconsin students to partake in a suicide awareness contest by making a 60-second video about teen suicide prevention.
A panel of mental health experts will judge the top videos and choose a winner that best deglamorizes and destigmatizes teen suicide in their video.
Authors of the winning video will be invited to participate as cast members in a professionally directed and produced version of their video, to be broadcast across Wisconsin airwaves and media outlets, including television, radio, and social media.
Students are encouraged to work with parents, and teachers--drama, film, counselors, et al. Videos must adhere to specific guidelines and be created by students who are current residents of the state of Wisconsin. The submission deadline is November 1st, 2025.
Contest rules and information, as well as submission details, can be found at https://BEKINDcontest.com.
Kathy Sakschek
Franki Moscato Foundation
+1 920-379-7487
email us here
