Saskatchewan Wildfire Update August 19

CANADA, August 20 - Released on August 19, 2025

As of 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, August 19, there are 60 active wildfires in Saskatchewan. Of those active fires, six are categorized as contained, eight are not contained, 33 are ongoing assessments and 13 are listed as protecting values.

As a result of improved weather conditions and the reduced threat of wildfires, there are currently no evacuated communities in the province and all highway access is open.

The Value of Calling 9-1-1

It is important for individuals to remain vigilant in recognizing and reporting emergency situations. The Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency's Sask911 operations is an integral part of the emergency response process.

In Saskatchewan, calling 9-1-1 provides province-wide access to emergency call takers. This service is currently available from landlines and payphones in the province and from cellphones and wireless devices which are in range of a cell tower.

When making a 9-1-1 call, be prepared to describe the type of incident you are reporting and the location of your emergency. It's also important, if possible, to provide the phone number you are calling from along with your name.

Here are some tips to keep in mind with calling 9-1-1:

If you spot a fire, call 9-1-1.

Contact 9-1-1 immediately to report a wildfire.

Be prepared to give the call-taker the location of the fire.

Teach young people how and when to call 9-1-1

Teach them to stay calm, answer the operator's questions and remain on the line.

Have them memorize your address and phone number.

Stress the importance of calling 9-1-1 ONLY when it's a real emergency.

Misuse and accidental 9-1-1 calls

Prank calls are a serious abuse of the Sask911 system and will be investigated.

If emergency vehicles are dispatched for no reason, the prank caller may be liable for the costs involved.

If 9-1-1 is accidentally dialed, stay on the line and do not hang up. Be prepared to answer questions from the call-taker.

-30-

For more information, contact: