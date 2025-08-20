St Johnsbury Barracks / Criminal Threatening

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 25A4006113

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Nathan Rode

STATION: St. Johnsbury

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

DATE/TIME: 07/12/2025 @ 1831 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Breezy Hill Rd, Saint Johnsbury, VT

VIOLATION: Criminal Threatening

ACCUSED: Michael McKee

AGE: 73

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Saint Johnsbury, VT

VICTIM: Armena Garfield

AGE: 46

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Saint Johnsbury, VT

VICTIM: Lydia Garfield

AGE: 21

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Cambridge, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police responded to the report of a neighborly dispute on Breezy Hill Rd, in Saint Johnsbury, VT. Investigation revealed Michael McKee (73) threatened to shoot Armena Garfield and Lydia Garfield, placing them in fear for their lives. McKee was subsequently issued a citation to appear in court.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 09/08/2025 @ 0830 hours

COURT: Caledonia County Superior Court

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

