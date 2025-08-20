St Johnsbury Barracks / Criminal Threatening
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 25A4006113
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Nathan Rode
STATION: St. Johnsbury
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: 07/12/2025 @ 1831 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Breezy Hill Rd, Saint Johnsbury, VT
VIOLATION: Criminal Threatening
ACCUSED: Michael McKee
AGE: 73
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Saint Johnsbury, VT
VICTIM: Armena Garfield
AGE: 46
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Saint Johnsbury, VT
VICTIM: Lydia Garfield
AGE: 21
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Cambridge, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police responded to the report of a neighborly dispute on Breezy Hill Rd, in Saint Johnsbury, VT. Investigation revealed Michael McKee (73) threatened to shoot Armena Garfield and Lydia Garfield, placing them in fear for their lives. McKee was subsequently issued a citation to appear in court.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 09/08/2025 @ 0830 hours
COURT: Caledonia County Superior Court
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Vermont State Police
1068 US Route 5, Suite #1
Saint Johnsbury, VT 05819
Email: nathan.rode@vermont.gov
