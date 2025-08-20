Submit Release
St Johnsbury Barracks / Criminal Threatening

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 25A4006113

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Nathan Rode                          

STATION:  St. Johnsbury                  

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

 

DATE/TIME: 07/12/2025 @ 1831 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Breezy Hill Rd, Saint Johnsbury, VT

VIOLATION: Criminal Threatening

 

ACCUSED:  Michael McKee                                             

AGE: 73

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Saint Johnsbury, VT

 

VICTIM: Armena Garfield

AGE: 46

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Saint Johnsbury, VT

 

VICTIM: Lydia Garfield

AGE: 21

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Cambridge, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police responded to the report of a neighborly dispute on Breezy Hill Rd, in Saint Johnsbury, VT. Investigation revealed Michael McKee (73) threatened to shoot Armena Garfield and Lydia Garfield, placing them in fear for their lives. McKee was subsequently issued a citation to appear in court.

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 09/08/2025 @ 0830 hours

COURT: Caledonia County Superior Court

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Vermont State Police

1068 US Route 5, Suite #1

Saint Johnsbury, VT 05819

Email: nathan.rode@vermont.gov

 

You just read:

