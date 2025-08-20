New Haven Barracks / Motor Vehicle Crash / Multiple Charges
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 25B5003709
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Taylor Demick
STATION: New Haven
CONTACT#: (802) 388-4919
DATE/TIME: 8/18/2025, 2052 hours
STREET: US Route 7
TOWN: Waltham
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: S Middlebrook Road
WEATHER: Clear
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: William T. Whitney
AGE: 23
SEAT BELT? Y
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Brandon, Vermont
VIOLATIONS: DUI #1 – Refusal, Violation Of Conditions Of Release, Negligent Operation, License Required
VEHICLE YEAR: 2007
VEHICLE MAKE: BMW
VEHICLE MODEL: 328i
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Front-end contact damage
INJURIES: None
HOSPITAL: N/A
VEHICLE #2
OPERATOR: Patrick A. Durfee
AGE: 46
SEAT BELT? Y
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bristol, Vermont
VIOLATIONS: Ignition Interlock Restricted Driver’s License
VEHICLE YEAR: 2015
VEHICLE MAKE: Subaru
VEHICLE MODEL: Impreza
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Rear-end contact damage
INJURIES: None
HOSPITAL: N/A
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On August 18, 2025, at approximately 2052 hours, Troopers responded to a motor vehicle crash on US Route 7 near the intersection with S Middlebrook Road in the Town of Waltham. Investigation revealed V#1 was traveling south on US Route 7 in excess of the posted speed limit. V#2 was also traveling south on US Route 7, directly in front of V#1. V#1’s front-end collided with the rear-end of V#2. V#1 came to an upright position of uncontrolled rest in the southbound lane of travel on US Route 7, facing north. V#2 came to an upright position of controlled rest on the southbound shoulder of US Route 7, facing south. No injuries resulted.
The operator of V#1 was identified as William T. Whitney (23) of Brandon, Vermont. While speaking to Whitney, Troopers observed indicators of impairment. Whitney was subsequently placed under arrest for suspicion of DUI and negligent operation. Further investigation revealed Whitney was in violation of his court ordered conditions of release. Furthermore, Whitney did not hold a valid license and had a previous conviction within two years for the same offense.
The operator of V#2 was identified as Patrick A. Durfee (46) of Bristol, Vermont. Investigation revealed Durfee was required to have an ignition interlock device installed in a motor vehicle in which he was in control of. Durfee did not have an ignition interlock device installed in his vehicle. Durfee was released with a citation to appeared in Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division on October 20, 2025, at 1230 hours.
Whitney was taken into custody and transported to the New Haven State Police Barracks for processing. At the conclusion of processing, Whitney was released with a citation to appear in Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division on September 8, 2025, at 1230 hours.
Troopers were assisted on scene by members of the Vergennes Police Department, Vergennes Fire Department, Vergennes Rescue Squad, and Dupont Auto & Body.
ACCUSED: William T. Whitney
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 09/08/2025 at 1230 hours
COURT: Addison County District Court, Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Not Available
ACCUSED: Patrick A. Durfee
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 10/20/2025 at 1230 hours
COURT: Addison County District Court, Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Not Available
