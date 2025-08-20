Swimming Suspended at Long Island Beaches

Governor Kathy Hochul today directed the Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation to suspend swimming at Long Island ocean beaches due to flooding and rough surf conditions and potential rip tides resulting from Hurricane Erin. Swimming has been restricted at Jones Beach, Robert Moses and Hither Hills State Parks through Thursday.

“The peak hurricane season is approaching, and we have strong preparations in place to keep people safe,” Governor Hochul said. “With Hurricane Erin causing dangerous surf conditions along our beaches on Long Island, we are taking proactive steps to protect New Yorkers by restricting swimming at state beaches. I urge everyone to remain vigilant as the storm approaches.”

New York State Parks Commissioner Pro Tempore Randy Simons said, “Even if the local weather is sunny and warm, hurricanes and tropical storms can cause dangerous and unpredictable conditions at our swimming beaches. Don’t take chances. Please follow the direction of our lifeguards and park staff, who are trained to recognize dangerous conditions such as rip tides that may go unnoticed.”

The restrictions will be in place at Robert Moses, Hither Hills and Jones Beach State Parks as through Thursday, when conditions will be re-evaluated. These three State Parks posted red flags on the beachfront to warn visitors that swimming is prohibited. Lifeguards remain on duty to prevent anyone from entering the water. Swimming remains available at Sunken Meadow and Wildwood State Parks on Long Island Sound, which are not experiencing dangerous impacts from the storm. The New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation will continue monitoring conditions across state parks

In addition, Jones Beach State Park maintenance staff have constructed a temporary wall of sand from the East Bathhouse through the Central Mall to the West Bathhouse to prevent flooding of main facilities. At the other ocean beaches, State Parks staff have stockpiled and placed sandbags around vulnerable buildings. The beaches have been cleared of all non-essential lifeguard equipment as well as trash receptacles and signage.

For updated information, park visitors should visit parks.ny.gov, check the free NY State Parks Explorer mobile app or call their local park office for the latest updates regarding park hours, openings and closings.