WAFUU.COM Unveils New Brand Symbol, Accelerating Global Strategy with 21 Languages and Shipping to 107 Countries

WAFUU.COM Unveils New Brand Symbol WAFUU Logo

— Bringing “Japan, Now” to the world —

TOKYO, SHIBUYA, JAPAN, August 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- QRESTIA Inc. today unveiled a new symbol mark (brand icon) for WAFUU.COM , its cross‑border e‑commerce marketplace. The icon will be used alongside the existing logotype and will roll out across web, social media, advertising, packaging, and offline touchpoints starting today. WAFUU.COM continues to expand its global foundation with support for 21 languages, shipping to 107 countries, multi‑currency checkout, and dozens of payment options, delivering a seamless cross‑border shopping experience.Key HighlightsNew symbol mark released: Deployed with the current logotype to broaden the brand’s visual world.Brand vision, visualized: An icon combining Mt. Fuji × a traditional Japanese umbrella (wagasa) to represent WAFUU.COM’s quality benchmark and editorial care/hospitality.Global readiness: 21 languages / 107 countries / multi‑currency / dozens of payment methods make the service easy to use from around the world.Application scope: Official site, social avatars, banners/ads, packaging materials, and offline collateral.Design Story: Why Mt. Fuji × WagasaThe new icon merges two emblematic motifs of Japan to express WAFUU.COM’s identity.Mt. Fuji — Symbolizes Japan’s standard of quality, the foundation of WAFUU.COM’s curation.Wagasa (traditional umbrella) — Signals careful selection from many choices and a spirit of hospitality that stands close to each customer.Where the motifs overlap, the form suggests a gateway that connects Japanese culture with global curiosity.Executive CommentHidemasa Fukada, Founder & CEO, QRESTIA Inc., said:“Beyond Borders. Having lived abroad and traveled widely, I’ve seen both the extraordinary appeal of Japan’s market and the uneven access to it around the world. With technology and creativity, WAFUU.COM tackles this access gap. By supporting 21 languages and shipping to 107 countries, we aim to let anyone experience ‘Japan, Now’ at the same moment. We aspire to be the trusted global portal where, if we curate it, you know it will be worth discovering.”About WAFUU.COMWAFUU.COM is a cross‑border e‑commerce marketplace offering a wide range of Japanese products—from snacks, cosmetics, supplements, consumer electronics, and food to anime/game merchandise and even tools. With 21 languages, shipping to 107 countries, multi‑currency support, and dozens of payment methods, WAFUU.COM delivers unique Japanese products and the culture behind them to the world in real time.About QRESTIA Inc.QRESTIA Inc. (headquartered in Shibuya, Tokyo) operates WAFUU.COM and combines technology with editorial curation to bring the best of Japan to global customers.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.