H.R. 3705, Fog Observations and Geographic Forecasting Act

H.R. 3705 would require the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) to develop and implement a project to improve forecasts of coastal marine fog. The project would involve collecting data from commercial sources, meteorological stations, drifting instruments, and satellites at marine locations affected by fog-related low visibility. The bill also would require NOAA to improve the dissemination of marine fog advisories to better inform the public about economic and safety risks.

Using information from NOAA, CBO estimates the following costs for the project:

Development—$3 million in 2026 to perform an assessment of the current system; consult with experts, tribes, and other interested parties; and assess modeling and weather dissemination systems.

Implementation—$19 million in 2027 for upfront costs to expand NOAA’s data collection capabilities and procure the necessary technical equipment.

Ongoing Annual Costs—Beginning in mid-2027, $16 million annually for ongoing costs, including $3 million for system and infrastructure maintenance, $10 million for computing capacity, and $3 million for 11 full-time employees (at an average annual cost of $250,000 each). Those estimated costs account for anticipated inflation each year.

CBO assumes that H.R. 3705 will be enacted near the end of fiscal year 2025 and that the estimated amounts will be available in each year. Based on historical spending patterns for similar activities, CBO estimates that implementing the bill would cost $67 million over the 2025-2030 period.

The costs of the legislation, detailed in Table 1, fall within budget function 300 (natural resources and environment).

Table 1. Estimated Increases in Spending Subject to Appropriation Under H.R. 3705 By Fiscal Year, Millions of Dollars 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2025-2030 Estimated Authorization 0 3 27 16 16 16 78 Estimated Outlays 0 2 17 16 16 16 67

On August 1, 2025, CBO transmitted a cost estimate for S. 1278, the Fog Observations and Geographic Forecasting Act, as ordered reported by the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation on April 30, 2025. The two bills are similar, and CBO’s estimates of their budgetary effects are the same.

The CBO staff contact for this estimate is Aurora Swanson. The estimate was reviewed by H. Samuel Papenfuss, Deputy Director of Budget Analysis.