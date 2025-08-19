Wednesday, August 20, 2025
CANADA, August 19 - Note: All times local
1:30 p.m. The Prime Minister will meet with the Mayor of Montréal, Valérie Plante.
Note for media:
3:00 p.m. The Prime Minister will participate in a roundtable discussion with business leaders focused on artificial intelligence and innovation.
Closed to media
4:45 p.m. The Prime Minister will meet with business leaders.
Closed to media
6:30 p.m. The Prime Minister will meet with the Premier of Québec, François Legault.
Closed to media
