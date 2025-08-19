Wednesday, August 20, 2025

CANADA, August 19 - Note: All times local

1:30 p.m. The Prime Minister will meet with the Mayor of Montréal, Valérie Plante.

Note for media:

3:00 p.m. The Prime Minister will participate in a roundtable discussion with business leaders focused on artificial intelligence and innovation.

Closed to media

4:45 p.m. The Prime Minister will meet with business leaders.

Closed to media

6:30 p.m. The Prime Minister will meet with the Premier of Québec, François Legault.

Closed to media