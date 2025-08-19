MPD Makes Arrest in 2024 Kentucky Avenue Homicide
The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of a suspect involved in a 2024 Homicide in Southeast.
On Monday, October 21, 2024, at approximately 9:44 a.m., First District officers responded to 16th Street and Kentucky Avenue, Southeast, for reports of a shooting. Officers located an adult male, unconscious and not breathing, suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. DC Fire and EMS responded and despite life-saving efforts the victim was pronounced deceased on the scene.
The victim has been identified as 23-year-old Jakele Allen of Northeast, DC.
On Thursday, July 24, 2025, members of the New York/New Jersey Regional Fugitive Task Force located and arrested 36-year-old Kareem Thomas of Bronx, NY, in Mount Vernon, New York. Thomas was wanted on a DC Superior Court arrest warrant for Second Degree Murder while Armed (Gun).
On Tuesday, August 19, 2025, 36-year-old Kareem Thomas went through the extradition process and returned to Washington, DC. Thomas was transported to the Homicide Branch, where he was charged pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, with Second Degree Murder while Armed.
CCN: 24163320
###
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.