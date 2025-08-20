KRAMBU Wins 2025 Sustainability Award for AI Data Center Innovation

KRAMBU, Inc. recognized with the 2025 Sustainability Award for advancing regenerative AI infrastructure that merges high-performance computing with environmental stewardship.

This recognition validates our commitment to regenerative infrastructure, building AI factories that power innovation while restoring the environment and creating long-term community value.” — Travis Jank, President & Founder

COEUR D' ALENE, ID, UNITED STATES, August 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- KRAMBU, Inc. , a pioneer in regenerative AI infrastructure, today announced that it has been named a winner in the 2025 Sustainability Awards, presented by the Business Intelligence Group. The organization was recognized in the Sustainable Infrastructure Innovation category for its groundbreaking work in designing regenerative AI data centers that deliver high-density compute while actively giving back to the environment and surrounding communities.The Sustainability Awards honor the companies, products, projects, and individuals proving that purpose-driven strategy can fuel growth. Winners are selected by a panel of business-leader judges who evaluate performance, innovation, and quantifiable outcomes across environmental, social, and governance (ESG) pillars.“Sustainability has moved from aspiration to expectation,” said Russ Fordyce, Chief Recognition Officer of the Business Intelligence Group. “The 2025 Sustainability Awards celebrate those who embed ESG at the core of their operations—turning climate action, circular design, and community impact into real competitive advantage. We’re proud to recognize KRAMBU for showing what’s possible when profit and planet share the same roadmap.”KRAMBU was honored for its Industrial Symbiosis Model, which integrates direct liquid cooling, renewable energy, waste heat reuse, and green hydrogen systems to build regenerative AI data centers. These facilities not only reduce emissions and eliminate synthetic refrigerants but also support agricultural operations, aquaponics, and community microgrids by converting waste heat into valuable energy.“This award is more than recognition—it’s validation of our belief that data centers must evolve into regenerative ecosystems. At KRAMBU, we’re proving that AI infrastructure can be both high-performance and climate-positive, setting a blueprint for the future of sustainable computing.” — Steve Wood, CEO of KRAMBUAbout KRAMBU, Inc.KRAMBU, Inc. is a U.S.-based technology company pioneering sustainable data center infrastructure for AI and high-performance computing. With expertise in liquid cooling, renewable energy integration, and industrial symbiosis, KRAMBU transforms legacy and brownfield sites into next-generation AI factories. Headquartered in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, the company is deploying scalable, regenerative infrastructure across the U.S. to set new benchmarks for sustainable digital ecosystems.The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. Unlike many industry award programs, these competitions are judged by seasoned business executives with real-world experience. The organization’s proprietary scoring system measures performance across multiple business domains and rewards companies whose achievements are significant and measurable.

