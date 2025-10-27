KRAMBU, Inc. Partners with NVIDIA as Official NVIDIA Cloud Partner to Build Next-Generation AI Factories

KRAMBU partners with NVIDIA to build next-generation AI Factories—turnkey, liquid-cooled, and energy-efficient infrastructure powering the future of sustainable AI.

KRAMBU joins NVIDIA Cloud Partner program to deliver turnkey AI clusters, rapid data center builds, and energy-efficient liquid-cooled AI Factories.

By combining NVIDIA’s world-class AI platform with our infrastructure model, liquid cooling, heat reuse, and renewables we’re redefining what performance and sustainability look like in the AI era.” — Travis Jank, President & Founder

COEUR D’ALENE, ID, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- KRAMBU, Inc. , a pioneer in regenerative AI infrastructure, announced today its official partnership with NVIDIA as part of the NVIDIA Cloud Partner (NCP) program. This strategic collaboration positions KRAMBU to accelerate the global deployment of sustainable, high-density AI Factories built on NVIDIA’s validated full-stack platform—combining GPU-optimized compute, direct-to-chip liquid cooling, waste-heat reuse, and renewable-energy integration.At the heart of this partnership is KRAMBU’s expertise in turnkey NVIDIA AI cluster design, procurement, and deployment. The company delivers rapid data center development and colocation solutions in record time, supporting enterprises and developers seeking scalable access to state-of-the-art compute infrastructure. As industry leaders in direct-to-chip liquid cooling (DLC), KRAMBU ensures every system achieves maximum performance, energy efficiency, and environmental responsibility.“We’re not just building AI data centers—we’re building intelligent ecosystems that give back to the grid, to the planet, and to local communities,” added Steve Wood, CEO of KRAMBU.As an NVIDIA Cloud Partner, KRAMBU will utilize NVIDIA’s Data Center Reference Architecture to deliver modular, scalable AI deployments across the U.S. and beyond. Each AI Factory integrates:High-performance NVIDIA GPU clusters engineered for AI training, inference, and simulation workloads.Liquid-cooled server systems for dramatic reductions in power usage and heat waste.Rapid modular deployment capabilities that shorten time-to-compute from months to weeks.KRAMBU’s regenerative infrastructure model transforms legacy industrial sites into next-generation AI campuses that power innovation while supporting energy independence and community development. The company’s collaboration with NVIDIA reinforces its commitment to making AI not only more powerful—but more sustainable.About KRAMBU, Inc.KRAMBU, Inc. is a U.S.-based technology company specializing in high-density, sustainable data center infrastructure for AI and high-performance computing (HPC). With deep expertise in liquid cooling, renewable-energy integration, and industrial symbiosis, KRAMBU develops turnkey, modular AI Factories that deliver scalable, efficient compute while giving back to surrounding communities.About NVIDIA Cloud Partner ProgramThe NVIDIA Cloud Partner (NCP) program enables certified infrastructure and cloud providers to deliver GPU-accelerated AI services and solutions using NVIDIA’s full-stack technology portfolio. NCP members deploy validated architectures for AI training, inference, and enterprise cloud applications.Media Contact:KRAMBU, Inc.📧 info@krambu.com📞 +1 833-457-2628

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.