Tex DunRight™, World's Favorite Cowboy, Brings Cowboy Culture from Historic Grapevine and Fort Worth to the Global Stage

GRAPEVINE, TX, UNITED STATES, August 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tex DunRight, the Texas-born cowboy icon and cultural powerhouse, has officially announced plans to be a driving force in the North Texas entertainment explosion—just as the region becomes the hottest new frontier for film and television production. With generous state tax incentives luring top-tier talent and studios, Tex is stepping into the spotlight as the #1 promoter of cowboy and western culture worldwide.Tex DunRight was born in Historic Grapevine, Texas. His creator Jacob R. Miles III , known as the Prince of Play™ has spearheaded many TV, film content and product development, manufacturing, promotions, licensing and distribution campaigns from Asia to Hollywood to New York and virtually everywhere in between. Besides being a critical part of some of the largest TV and Film, licensing and merchandise program to come out of Hollywood, including STAR WARS, he has worked for Kenner Toys, General Mills Entertainment Group and Tonka, SEGA, Hasbro He has worked side by side developing television and film properties with Lucasfilm, Jim Henson Cos., DIC, Disney, Warner Bros., Film Roman, NBA, MLB, NFL, Hallmark Entertainment among many others. Jacob is the creator of Tex DunRight™, World’s Favorite Cowboy. The premier icon and promotor of the cowboy and western culture. Tex DunRight characters and stories exist in many forms, a Muppet style character, a superhero, newspapers styled comic strip form, a Cosplay character and as a late-night talk show host. The variety of characters and form make Tex DunRight the perfect addition to any TV/Film project, advertising campaign or for licensed use on merchandise. Capitalizing on his business experience and relationships, he founded Cultural Exchange Entertainment Corp. (CEE/ Cultural Toys, an award-winning company“Texas isn’t just my birthplace—it’s my brand,” said Tex DunRight. “From the dusty trails of west Texas to Historic Grapevine and Historic Stockyards of Fort Worth which we call Cowtown I support bringing the studios and bright lights of Hollywood TV and filmmaking to the great state of Texas. I’m here to make sure the cowboy spirit rides strong in every frame.”Hollywood Meets the Heart of TexasNorth Texas is booming with productions from Taylor Sheridan, the mastermind behind *Yellowstone*, *Landman*, and *Lioness*. Sheridan’s planned new studio complex in Alliance, Texas—just north of Tex’s hometown of Grapevine—will be equipped with cutting-edge XRV Volume technology and anchored by the state-of-the-art SGS Studio. It’s a Hollywood-caliber operation with Texas flair and grit.Stars like Kevin Costner (Yellowstone), Zoe Saldaña (*Lioness*), Billy Bob Thornton (*Landman*), LaMonica Garrett (1883), and Sheridan’s partner Nicole Muirbrook are helping turn Texas into a cinematic powerhouse. Tex DunRight joins them along with Matthew McConaughey, Woody Harrelson, Dennis Quaid, Post Malone, and Renée Zellweger in championing Texas as a premier destination for film and television production.Tex DunRight: Cowboy Culture’s Leading VoiceTex DunRight is more than a character—he’s a movement. As the face of modern western storytelling, Tex is now available for licensing and brand partnerships in several forms and styles across multiple industries. Retailers, advertisers, and store owners—both physical and online—can now tap into Tex’s magnetic appeal to boost visibility, drive sales, and connect with the fast-growing cowboy and western lifestyle market.Opportunities Include:- TV and Film appearances- Licensing for commercials, product packaging, and branded merchandise- Appearances at retail events, rodeos, and western-themed activations- Co-branded marketing campaigns and influencer-style promotions- Exclusive Tex DunRight merchandise lines for apparel, toys, and collectiblesFrom Grapevine to the Stockyards of Fort Worth, Tex is bringing cowboy culture to the global stage—bridging tradition and innovation with every project.TV/Film Producers, Retailers, agencies, and brand leaders—don’t miss your chance to ride with Tex. Saddle up and join the movement that’s redefining western cool. For licensing inquiries, partnership proposals, or appearance bookings, contact Jacob R. Miles III for more info.

