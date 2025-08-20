Alice's Wellness Launches 'Back to School, Back to You' Campaign for Adult Mental Health and Wellness

Omoye Ehizuelen, MSN, Founder, Nurse Practitioner at Alice's Wellness Whether returning to school or supporting others in their educational journey, maintaining strong relationships and mental health is key. Alice's Wellness serves the greater Atlanta community with accessible mental healthcare services. Building connections and maintaining mental wellness are essential during busy academic periods. Alice's Wellness offers comprehensive support for adults balancing education, work, and personal life in the Atlanta metro area. The transition back to school can bring both excitement and stress for students. Alice's Wellness provides mental health support to help Atlanta-area adults navigate academic and life changes. Taking time for self-reflection and mental health care is crucial during transitional periods. Alice's Wellness provides personalized therapy services to support individual wellness journeys.

Comprehensive wellness program addresses unique stressors adults face during back-to-school season

We believe that prioritizing adult wellness creates a positive ripple effect throughout families and communities. When adults have the tools and support they need to thrive, everyone benefits.” — Omoye Ehizuelen, MSN, Founder, Nurse Practitioner at Alice's Wellness

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, August 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Alice's Wellness , a leading provider of holistic mental health and wellness services, today announced the launch of its "Back to School, Back to You" initiative, specifically designed to support adults navigating the challenges and transitions of the back-to-school season.While much attention focuses on preparing children for the new academic year, Alice's Wellness recognizes that adults – whether they're parents, educators, returning students, or simply adjusting to seasonal changes – face their own set of unique stressors during this transitional period.Addressing Adult Wellness During Peak Stress Season"The back-to-school period represents one of the most significant seasonal transitions adults experience," said Omoye Ehizuelen, MSN, Founder, Nurse Practitioner at Alice's Wellness. "From parents juggling new schedules and financial pressures to educators preparing for demanding academic years, adults often neglect their own mental health and wellness needs during this critical time."The "Back to School, Back to You" program offers a comprehensive suite of services including: Stress Management Workshops: Practical tools for managing increased responsibilities and schedule changes- Parent Wellness Support: Specialized sessions addressing the mental load of supporting children's education while maintaining personal well-being- Educator Self-Care Programs: Targeted support for teachers and school staff facing unique occupational stressors- Adult Student Support: Resources for individuals returning to education or pursuing continuing education goals- Family Transition Counseling: Guidance for families adjusting to new routines and dynamicsEvidence-Based Approach to Seasonal WellnessAlice's Wellness has developed this program based on extensive research showing that adults experience heightened anxiety , sleep disruption, and relationship stress during back-to-school periods. The initiative combines evidence-based therapeutic approaches with practical wellness strategies to address both immediate stressors and long-term mental health goals."We believe that prioritizing adult wellness during this season creates a positive ripple effect throughout families and communities," added Omoye Ehizuelen, MSN. "When adults have the tools and support they need to thrive, everyone benefits."Program Availability and AccessThe "Back to School, Back to You" program is available throughout the [specific time period] with both in-person and virtual options to accommodate busy schedules. Alice's Wellness accepts most major insurance plans and offers sliding scale fees to ensure accessibility.Services include individual therapy, group workshops, family counseling, and specialized support groups. The program also features flexible scheduling options including evening and weekend appointments to accommodate working parents and educators.About Alice's WellnessAlice's Wellness is dedicated to providing comprehensive, compassionate mental health and wellness services that meet individuals where they are in their healing journey. With a focus on holistic, evidence-based care, Alice's Wellness serves clients through both in-person appointments in Atlanta, Georgia and virtual teletherapy sessions for residents of Maryland, Delaware, Washington, Iowa, New Mexico, and Colorado.The practice is committed to reducing barriers to mental health care and creating inclusive, supportive environments where all individuals can access the resources they need to thrive. By offering convenient telehealth options alongside traditional in-office visits, Alice's Wellness ensures that quality mental healthcare is accessible regardless of location or circumstances, allowing clients to receive personalized treatment from the comfort and privacy of their own homes.

