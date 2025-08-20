Proponents of Affordable Housing Celebrate the Grand Opening of South River Village

Oceanside Mayor Estrher Sanchez cuts the ceremonial ribbon in front of South River Village, the City's newest affordable housing community Oceanside Mayor Esther Sanchez, city leaders, development partners, and housing advocates celebrate the grand opening of South River Village, teh city's newest affordable housing community. Ian Mahon, CEO of Level 3 Construction, and Kursat Misirlioglu, founder and CEO of MirKa Investments, at the grand opening of South River Village, Oceanside’s newest affordable housing community. The front entrance of South River Village, a four-story Spanish Mission style affordable housing community in Oceanside, California. The newest addition to the city's affordable housing stock was built by Level 3 Construction of Vista and features 43 mode Level 3 Construction is a leading general contractor specializing in the ground-up construction and renovation of multifamily, hotel, mixed-use, and affordable housing projects.

Level 3 Construction Joins City Leaders, Development Partners, and Housing Advocates for Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony; Applications Being Accepted

OCEANSIDE, CA, UNITED STATES, August 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Level 3 Construction, Inc., a leading general contractor specializing in the ground-up construction and renovation of multifamily, hotel, mixed-use, and affordable housing projects, recently joined city leaders, development partners, and housing advocates to celebrate the grand opening of South River Village, Oceanside’s newest affordable housing community.

Developed in partnership with MirKa Investments, the City of Oceanside, and a broad group of financing and service partners, the four-story community at 4933 North River Road demonstrates the impact of public-private collaboration in addressing California’s housing shortage. About 50 attendees, including Mayor Esther Sanchez and representatives from Hunt Companies, California Bank and Trust, Lennar, Hyder Property Management, Corinthian Title & Escrow, the California Department of Developmental Services, and the San Diego Regional Center, took part in the August 7 ribbon-cutting.

During her remarks, Oceanside Mayor Esther Sanchez noted the project’s role in expanding housing access for residents with disabilities. Other speakers highlighted its value in keeping teachers, public servants, and working families in the community. Bob Cummings, president of MirKa Investments, commended Level 3 Construction as “super professional and easy to work with,” calling the company his “favorite GC to work with so far.”

“We’re seeing tremendous growth in the affordable housing sector as municipalities work to address critical housing shortages – and we’re excited to be doing our part to add to the region’s housing supply,” said Ian Mahon, president & CEO of Level 3 Construction. “South River Village is a great example of that work, and we’re grateful to continue our partnership with MirKa on a second development in Carlsbad.”

South River Village offers 43 apartments: 20 one-bedroom, 12 two-bedroom, and 11 three-bedroom units. Fifteen percent are ADA-accessible. Each apartment includes GE appliances Quartz countertops, luxury vinyl plank flooring, and air conditioning. On-site amenities include laundry facilities, a children’s play area, and barbeques. Interested parties should contact Hyder Property Management at 760.822.1563 or southrivervillage@hyderco.com for eligibility requirements and availability. They may also visit the community’s on-site property management office to speak with a leasing specialist.

About Level 3 Construction, Inc.

Founded in 2006 and headquartered in Vista, California, Level 3 Construction, Inc. specializes in the ground-up construction and renovation of multifamily, hotel, mixed-use, and affordable-housing projects. Unlike a typical general contractor, Level 3 Construction employs its own skilled trades team, ensuring superior quality, attention to detail, and efficiency throughout every phase of construction. This integrated approach has made the company a trusted partner for regional developers, global hospitality brands, real estate investors, and architects seeking excellence, predictable timelines, and cost-effective solutions. With its impressive portfolio of ground-up and renovation projects – and its growing roster of repeat clients – Level 3 Construction continues to set the standard for construction excellence in California. Learn more at level3construction.com or connect on social media @level3construction.

