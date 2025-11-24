Level 3 Construction President and CEO Ian Mahon Named to San Diego Business Journal’s 2025 List of Influential Leaders

Ian Mahon, President and CEO, of Level 3 Construction Level 3 Construction is a leading general contractor specializing in the ground-up construction and renovation of multifamily, hotel, mixed-use, and affordable housing projects.

Premier San Diego Builder Strengthens Market Position with Rapid Growth in Ground-Up Commercial Construction

VISTA, CA, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Level 3 Construction, Inc., a leading general contractor specializing in the ground-up construction and renovation of multifamily, hotel, mixed-use, and affordable housing projects, today announced that its President and Chief Executive Officer, Ian Mahon, has been named to the San Diego Business Journal’s (SDBJ) 2025 Most Influential Business Leaders list.

The SDBJ’s Most Influential Business Leaders list is compiled annually by the publication’s editorial team in collaboration with leaders across San Diego’s business community. The distinction recognizes individuals who are shaping the region’s economic and community landscape.

Under Mahon’s leadership, Level 3 Construction has achieved record growth in its ground-up construction division, expanding its portfolio across Southern California through a mix of multifamily, affordable housing, hospitality, and mixed-use developments. This momentum reflects the company’s emphasis on working with emerging developers and established hotel operators who value a builder capable of blending design insight, constructability, budget and schedule adherence, and client-first execution.

Mahon founded Level 3 Construction in 2006, driven by his passion for design and the building process. After a brief period in residential construction, he shifted focus to commercial projects, carving out a niche in the hospitality sector. Over the years, Level 3 Construction has delivered guest room and public space renovations for major hotel brands and boutique properties across California, Hawaii, and Arizona.

While hospitality remains a cornerstone of the business, Level 3 Construction’s ground-up division is growing rapidly. The team collaborates closely with developers to transform underutilized sites into vibrant apartment communities, affordable housing, mixed-use projects, and hotels. The company is also broadening its reach into senior and student housing markets to meet increasing demand.

“It’s a privilege to be recognized alongside so many of San Diego’s accomplished business leaders,” said Mahon. “We’ve built our reputation on being a trusted partner — one who understands our clients’ vision and delivers with precision, transparency, and care. Developers, hotel operators, architects, and engineers continue to choose and recommend us because of our attention to detail. That approach continues to fuel our growth and long-term relationships.”

About Level 3 Construction, Inc.

Founded in 2006 and headquartered in Vista, California, Level 3 Construction, Inc. specializes in the ground-up construction and renovation of multifamily, hotel, mixed-use, and affordable-housing projects. Unlike a typical general contractor, Level 3 Construction employs its own skilled trades team, ensuring superior quality, attention to detail, and efficiency throughout every phase of construction. This integrated approach has made the company a trusted partner for regional developers, global hospitality brands, real estate investors, and architects seeking excellence, predictable timelines, and cost-effective solutions. With its impressive portfolio of ground-up and renovation projects – and its growing roster of repeat clients – Level 3 Construction continues to set the standard for construction excellence in California. Learn more at level3construction.com or connect on social media @level3construction.

