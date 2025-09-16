Level 3 Construction Wins Contract to Build Out Nativa Interiors Showroom in Newport Beach

Level 3 Construction will buildout Nativa Interiors' new showroom in Newport Beach. Customers will be able to shop for contemporary furnishing like the dining roon set shown here. Level 3 Construction is a leading general contractor specializing in the ground-up construction and renovation of multifamily, hotel, mixed-use, and affordable housing projects.

Construction to Begin on Nativa Interiors' First Location Outside of San Diego

NEWPORT BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Level 3 Construction, Inc., a leading general contractor specializing in the ground-up construction and renovation of multifamily, hotel, mixed-use, affordable housing, and tenant improvement projects, today announced it has been awarded the contract from Nativa Interiors to build out a new furniture showroom in Newport Beach, California.

The new showroom, located in the Corona del Mar Plaza at 984 Avocado Avenue, marks Nativa Interiors’ first location outside of San Diego. Once complete, the 5,000-square-foot space will showcase the brand’s signature coastal modern aesthetic. The Newport Beach location will also provide luxury interior design and staging services for homeowners, designers, and real estate professionals.

“We’re honored to partner with the owners of Nativa Interiors once again,” said Ian Mahon, president and chief executive officer of Level 3 Construction. “Having previously completed a ground-up multifamily development for their family in San Diego, it’s incredibly rewarding to now help bring their vision for this flagship showroom to life. This project is about more than construction – it’s about creating a destination that reflects their passion for craftsmanship and design while elevating the customer experience.”

Construction of Nativa Interiors’ Newport Beach showroom will begin next week and take about two months. In addition to updated mechanical and lighting, the redesigned space will feature rich flooring, luxurious finishes, and an ornate coffered ceiling crafted from rift-sawn white oak veneer. This statement design element will infuse the showroom with warmth and sophistication, creating an inviting atmosphere that mirrors the artistry of Nativa Interiors’ furniture collections.

About Nativa Interiors

Founded in San Diego with showrooms in Solana Beach and La Jolla, Nativa Interiors is a premier furniture and design company known for blending timeless craftsmanship with contemporary style. The company offers a range of curated collections and custom furniture. Each piece is thoughtfully designed and expertly crafted to bring elegance, comfort, and individuality into the home. The company also offers luxury interior design and staging solutions. With the addition of its Newport Beach showroom, Nativa Interiors continues to expand its mission of helping clients create inspired living spaces that reflect their unique taste and lifestyle. Learn more at nativainteriors.com or on social media @nativainteriros.

About Level 3 Construction, Inc.

Founded in 2006 and headquartered in Vista, California, Level 3 Construction, Inc. specializes in the ground-up construction and renovation of multifamily, hotel, mixed-use, and affordable housing projects. Unlike a typical general contractor, Level 3 Construction employs its own skilled trades team, ensuring superior quality, attention to detail, and efficiency throughout every phase of construction. This integrated approach has made the company a trusted partner for regional developers, global hospitality brands, real estate investors, and architects seeking excellence, predictable timelines, and cost-effective solutions. With its impressive portfolio of ground-up and renovation projects – and its growing roster of repeat clients – Level 3 Construction continues to set the standard for construction excellence in California. Learn more at level3construction.com or connect on social media @level3construction.

