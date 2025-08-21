Avaamo Launches AI Agent Workforce for Patient Access on AWS Marketplace

Meet Ava, our Care Scheduling Agent

Transforming healthcare patient access with pre-trained AI agents for 24x7 automation across voice and digital channels.

With Avaamo PX, we’re offering a fully interoperable AI workforce that automates patient access from eligibility checks to follow-up with zero wait time, auditability, and a personalized experience.” — Ram Menon, CEO & Co-founder, Avaamo

LOS ALTOS, CA, UNITED STATES, August 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Avaamo , a leader in conversational and generative AI for healthcare, today announced the availability of its Avaamo PX (Patient Experience) solution on AWS Marketplace. Avaamo PX brings pre-trained AI agents that mimic real-world patient access roles transforming front-office operations with 24x7 automation across voice and digital channels.Purpose-built for healthcare, Avaamo PX delivers a role-based AI agent workforce, with each agent designed to mirror a specific role in the patient access team offering a human-like, conversational experience. From Ava (Scheduling), Clara (medications), Daphne (medical records), and Amber (insurance), to Cyrus (symptom triage) and Dana (MyChart support), Avaamo’s AI agents are trained on millions of real-world interactions and come equipped to orchestrate end-to-end workflows across systems and even between each other.“Hospitals no longer need to piece together multiple bots or microservices,” said Ram Menon, CEO of Avaamo. “With Avaamo PX, we’re offering a fully interoperable AI workforce that automates the entire patient access journey from eligibility checks to follow-up with zero wait time, full auditability, and a personalized experience.”Key Features of Avaamo PX on AWS Marketplace:End-to-End Orchestration:Agents collaborate with each other and across systems to manage full workflows from initial inquiry to scheduling and post-visit engagement.Omnichannel and CCaaS Integration:Deploy on voice, web, mobile, SMS, and seamlessly integrate with leading CCaaS platforms like Amazon Connect, Cisco, Genesys, Nice, Avaya, Five9 and many more.Deep EHR Integration:Works natively with Epic, Cerner, Meditech, Sunrise/Allscripts, and others enabling real-time access to patient data, schedules, and notes.Out-of-the-Box CRM/Case Management Connectivity:Integrates with Salesforce Health Cloud, ServiceNow, and other CRM platforms for unified service and patient history management.HIPAA-Compliant GenAI Platform:All conversations, PHI, and PII are protected under strict compliance protocols, with data purged post-processing unless otherwise retained per policy.Now available on AWS Marketplace, Avaamo PX can be procured, deployed, and scaled rapidly, giving health systems a faster path to operational efficiency, lower call volumes, and improved patient satisfaction.This announcement builds on Avaamo’s continued momentum in the healthcare industry, where its solutions serve over 40 million patients and are deployed across leading hospitals and health systems across the US.To learn more, visit https://aws.amazon.com/marketplace/pp/prodview-rupbgy3omm2wm About AvaamoAvaamo is an advanced multimodal Agentic AI platform empowering global enterprises to automate and deliver outstanding employee experiences. The company's patented AI technology spans voice transcription, natural language understanding, generative AI, and enterprise automation across healthcare, HR, IT, and customer service. Facilitating over 2 billion interactions annually in 114 languages, Avaamo seamlessly integrates with 200+ enterprise applications. Visit avaamo.ai to discover how Avaamo is pioneering the future of next-generation, Agentic-enabled enterprise operations.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.