Loudoun Coalition on Women and Girls Announces its Annual Girl emPower Summit and Women emPower Entrepreneurial Summit

LCWAG announced dates and details for two of its premier programs, designed to uplift, educate, and connect Loudoun County, Virginia’s women and girls.

Every year, we see how much impact a day of encouragement, learning, and community can have.” — Stacey Metcalfe, LCWAG Chair

ASHBURN, VA, UNITED STATES, August 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Loudoun Coalition on Women and Girls (LCWAG) announced dates and details for two of its premier programs, designed to uplift, educate, and connect Loudoun’s women and girls.The 6th Annual Girl emPower Summit will take place Saturday, September 20, 2025, from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Loudoun Campus of the Northern Virginia Community College.This free event was created to celebrate and elevate the voices of girls across our region. Over the past five years, it has empowered hundreds of participants to explore their potential, build lasting confidence, and pursue their dreams. An overwhelming 95% of past attendees reported feeling more confident after taking part.“The Girl emPower Summit is designed to show girls that their voices matter and their dreams are valid and should be celebrated,” said Stacey Metcalfe, LCWAG Chair. “Every year, we see how much impact a day of encouragement, learning, and community can have.”Lana Fakhro, LCWAG Board member and co-chair of the Girl emPower Summit, shared: “The Girl emPower Summit is one of the most meaningful days of the year for so many young women in Loudoun. It’s a space where they’re seen, heard, and encouraged to step into their power. As a co-chair, I’m honored to help create that environment and ensure this year’s experience is our most impactful yet.”The summit will feature inspiring keynotes, collaborative breakout sessions, and fun bonding moments. Meals, snacks, and swag bags are provided at no cost, and transportation is available. All participants under 18 must have signed parental or guardian permission to attend.Register today for LCWAG’s 2025 Girl emPower Summit: https://sqr.co/gep25 Building on its commitment to lifelong learning and economic empowerment, LCWAG will also host the 2025 Women emPower Entrepreneurial Summit on Thursday, October 23, 2025, from 9:00 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at The Barn at Brambleton.Designed for both established and aspiring women business owners, this year’s event reflects years of evolution and participant feedback.“This summit has become a cornerstone for women entrepreneurs in Loudoun,” said Tina Johnson, LCWAG Board member and lead organizer. “Each year, we listen, we learn, and we grow.“In 2025, we’re offering a program that’s more intentional than ever, meeting women where they are and providing the tools and connections to help them thrive.”Metcalfe added: “Our entrepreneurial summit exemplifies LCWAG’s mission of fostering an inclusive business community. Whether you’re launching a new venture or scaling an established business, you’ll find inspiration, support, and practical guidance here.”Like most LCWAG events, the Women emPower Summit is free to attend, with meals and refreshments provided.Both summits are made possible through sponsorships, which are currently available and vital to maximizing participation and impact.Register today for LCWAG’s 2025 Women emPower Summit: https://sqr.co/wep25 To become a sponsor or learn more: www.lcwag.org About the Loudoun Coalition on Women and Girls (LCWAG)The Loudoun Coalition on Women and Girls (LCWAG) is a nonprofit, nonpartisan, nonpolitical organization that promotes leadership development and fosters an inclusive community for Loudoun’s women and girls through education, collaboration, and empowerment. LCWAG is an independent 501(c)3 nonprofit organization funded through grants and generous, private donations.

