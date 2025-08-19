Call for application for selection of the Implementing Partner for the execution of the project “Supporting and Strengthening the Women’s Resource Centres in Tajikistan”

The OSCE Programme Office in Dushanbe (POiD) invites national public organizations operating in the Republic of Tajikistan to participate in an open competitive selection process for the implementation of an OSCE POiD project aimed at effectively and sustainably addressing gender-based violence and economically empowering women and girls in the Vahdat district.

A particular focus will be placed on refugees. Following a comprehensive needs assessment, the project will organize targeted information sessions on domestic violence (DV), other related topics, and refugees’ rights, as well as the services available to them. Based on the identified needs, the project will design and implement economic empowerment activities specifically tailored to the needs of the refugee community.

Detailed information, including the Terms of Reference and a list of required documents, can be obtained by sending a request to the following email address: IPA-TJ@osce.org.

If you need additional information or clarification on the application process, please contact Ms. Muhaiyo Kamolova at +992 37 265014/15/16/17/18.

The deadline for submitting the complete set of documents to participate in the application process is September 10, 2025, at 17:00 Dushanbe time.