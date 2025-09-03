Washington DC Railroad Law Firm’s Attorneys Honored in The Best Lawyers in America®

Mullins Law Group Partner Crystal Zorbaugh Managing Partner William A. Mullins

We are honored to be recognized by our peers for our work in transportation law. To have two of our partners recognized reflects the strength and continuity of our team.” — William A. Mullins, Founder and Managing Partner of MLG

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, September 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mullins Law Group, PLLC (MLG), a Washington, D.C.-based transportation and railroad law firm, is proud to announce that two of its attorneys have been individually recognized by Best Lawyers, the oldest and most respected peer-review publication in the legal profession.William A. Mullins, Founder and Managing Partner of Mullins Law Group, PLLC, has been recognized in the 2025 edition of The Best Lawyers in Americafor his work in Transportation Law . Crystal M. Zorbaugh, a Partner at the firm, has been named to the 2025 edition of Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch™ for her work in Transportation Law.Mr. Mullins brings experience from prior government service at the Department of Transportation (DOT), Department of Justice (DOJ), and the Interstate Commerce Commission (ICC), as well as over 27 years of private-sector legal experience. He represents clients in proceedings before the Surface Transportation Board, DOT sub-agencies, and various U.S. courts.Ms. Zorbaugh authors, submits, and manages numerous successful federal and state grant projects. She has over 12 years of experience as an attorney providing transportation regulatory advice, conducting complex research and due diligence, filing legal pleadings before federal and state agencies, and litigating transportation matters. In total, she has spent 23 years in the transportation sector.Recognition by Best Lawyersis widely regarded as a significant honor in the legal industry. The publication’s methodology is based on peer-review feedback from attorneys practicing in the same geographic and legal practice areas. Best Lawyers lists are compiled through exhaustive surveys in which tens of thousands of lawyers confidentially evaluate their peers.“We are honored to be recognized by our peers for our work in transportation law,” said Mr. Mullins. “It’s especially meaningful to see both longstanding and rising contributions within our firm acknowledged. Crystal’s recognition in addition to mine reflects the strength and continuity of our team.”About William A. MullinsMr. Mullins is a former Chief of Staff at the Interstate Commerce Commission, now the Surface Transportation Board (STB). He is the Founder and Managing Partner of Mullins Law Group PLLC, where his firm concentrates on all aspects of the transportation industry. He represents clients in proceedings before the STB, the Department of Transportation and its sub-agencies, such as the Federal Railroad Administration, the Department of Justice, and various U.S. appellate and district courts.About Crystal M. ZorbaughMs. Zorbaugh is a Partner of Mullins Law Group, where her practice focuses on railroad transportation law and policy, transportation grant writing, regulatory compliance, and litigation. Ms. Zorbaugh has experience in addressing issues that arise before the Federal Railroad Administration, the Federal Transit Administration, the Railroad Retirement Board, and the Surface Transportation Board. Before becoming an attorney, Ms. Zorbaugh worked in the industry for 12 years as a legal assistant, paralegal, and law clerk.About Mullins Law Group, PLLCMullins Law Group, PLLC has a long history of experience in railroad law. Its attorneys lend expertise in the legal landscape of the railroad industry, offering unparalleled guidance and support as they assist clients in navigating today’s transportation challenges. https://mullinslawgroup.net/

