Lumber City, Telfair County, GA (August 19, 2025) – At the request of the Lumber City Police Department, GBI agents are investigating the homicide of Dwayne Clark, age 42, of Lumber City, Georgia.

The preliminary information indicates that on August 18, 2025, at about 8:53 p.m., Lumber City Police Department responded to S. Church Street, Lumber City, Telfair County, Georgia. Clark was found dead in his home by a relative who contacted 911. Investigators determined that Clark had been shot multiple times. Lumber City Police Department then requested the assistance of GBI. GBI agents are conducting numerous interviews.

Clark’s body will be taken to the GBI Medical Examiner’s Office in Pooler where an autopsy will be completed.

No arrest has been made.

This investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the GBI Regional Investigative Office in Eastman at 478-374-6988. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS(8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

Once the investigation is complete, it will be turned over to the Oconee District Attorney's Office.