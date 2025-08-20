Office Technology Leaders from HP, Ricoh, & Nexera Discuss AI, Digital Transformation, and Attracting New Talent

Three leading executives in office technology, named as The Cannata Report's 2025 Women Influencers, discuss significant changes reshaping the industry, including the adoption of artificial intelligence (AI), digital transformation, and attracting young talent.

This is a compelling look at how our 2025 Women Influencers—three of the office technology industry's leading voices—view the evolution of the industry and what they see as essential to its success.” — CJ Cannata, president and CEO

HAMBURG, NJ, UNITED STATES, August 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Cannata Report has released a new video featuring candid insights from three leading executives in the office technology industry: Mary Hart of HP, Jennifer Healy of Ricoh, and Sarah Henderson of Nexera/MPS Monitor. Together, they discuss the most significant changes reshaping the industry today, from the accelerating adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) to digital transformation, evolving customer expectations, and the challenge of attracting the next generation of talent.Mary Hart, Head of U.S. Commercial Channel Print at HP, underscores the rapid pace of technological change, noting how quickly AI has moved from a new concept to an everyday tool. She emphasizes HP's focus on the future of work and the importance of helping customers be both productive and engaged, while also supporting dealers to meet shifting customer needs. Says Hart, "Over the next five to ten years, I think it's going to be essential for the industry to continue to look at new business models as technology is reinvented. We know that technology is moving so quickly. Continuing to adapt and continuing to be able to understand what our customers want, and to be able to deliver it in a way that our customers need, is going to be essential."Jennifer Healy, VP, Business Development & Experience, Dealer Partner Channel, Ricoh North America, highlights digital transformation as the defining change of the moment, with data security and AI integration at its core. She shares Ricoh's long-term strategy of "Build, Buy, Partner"—a holistic approach to solving customer challenges that includes developing in-house solutions, acquiring companies like DocuWare to strengthen AI capabilities, and forging key partnerships such as Ricoh's recent collaboration with Brother. "Security is a big thing that's evolving because there are so many breaches," she says, adding, "And what is the balance with AI? That's the big question I'm hearing from dealers everywhere."Sarah Henderson, Regional Director, NEXERA and MPS Monitor, stresses the importance of attracting younger generations of talent to the office technology industry, noting that their paperless perspective will play a vital role in shaping future customer behaviors and expectations. She also sees AI adoption as a critical industry shift, particularly in making massive datasets more actionable and embedding AI into workflows and imaging devices. "When you think about a copy or a printer or a traditional imaging machine, the adoption of AI technology into that control panel, into workflow, and scan to cloud technology is going to make the machines more relevant and also easily attachable into the network environment where maybe people thought print was a standalone,” says Henderson."This video provides a compelling look at how our 2025 Women Influencers — three of the office technology industry's leading voices—view the evolution of the industry and what they see as essential to its success, including AI adoption, meeting the evolving needs of customers in the future workplace, security and data protection in tandem with digital transformation, as well as an emphasis on an industry reinvention complete with new business models and business strategies, " says CJ Cannata, president and CEO, The Cannata Report. "Hart, Healy and Henderson emphasize that collaboration, innovation, and adaptability will be key to the industry's continued success," says Cannata.The Cannata Report is the leading intelligence resource for the document imaging channel in the office technology industry, covering a range of topics, including managed IT solutions, managed print services, digital transformation, cybersecurity, cloud communications, network security, production print, services and supplies, vendor finance, mergers and acquisitions, and more. Written specifically for the independent dealer channel, The Cannata Report, founded in 1982, has an audience that includes business leaders in the office technology industry's hardware, software, IT, leasing, and supplies segments.

