The Cannata Report Unveils 2025 Women Influencers

The Cannata Report reveals its 2025 Women Influencers on the cover of its July/August issue: Sarah Henderson of Nexera/MPS Monitor; Jennifer Healy of Ricoh North America; and Mary Hart of HP.

Leading Office Technology Media Outlet Salutes 12 Years of Innovation and Excellence

Our Women Influencers franchise celebrates strong female executives who are advancing their companies’ missions while elevating the office technology industry.” — CJ Cannata, president and CEO

HAMBURG, NJ, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Cannata Report ’s 2025 Women Influencers issue (July/August 2025) celebrates 12 years of showcasing the leading female executives who are driving change in the office technology industry. This year’s Women Influencers are Mary Hart, Head of US Commercial Channel Print, HP; Sarah Henderson, Regional Director, Nexera and MPS Monitor; and Jennifer Healy, VP, Business Development & Experience, Dealer Partner Channel, Ricoh North America.“These three accomplished leaders are change makers. They are exceptional executives whose careers and accomplishments demonstrate the progress that women continue to bring to the office technology dealer channel and adjacent business sectors. Their stories of innovation, mentorship, and resilience are inspiring,” said CJ Cannata, president and CEO. “Mary, Jennifer, and Sarah truly embody what our Women Influencers franchise celebrates strong female executives who are advancing their companies’ missions while elevating the office technology industry as a whole through forward-thinking leadership.”Adds Cannata, “While each brings a distinct skill set and perspective, they are united by a shared commitment to empowering others, driving results, and pushing our industry forward. We are proud to celebrate their achievements and leadership and honor them as our 2025 Women Influencers and feature them on the cover of our 12th Annual Women Influencers Issue.”In the July/August 2025 Women Influencers cover story, Hart, Healy, and Henderson reflect on inspiration as a powerful force in their personal lives and careers. Each share how inspiration is essential to achieving success, not only as leaders but also for their companies and teams. A consistent benefit of inspiration for these women is seeing the success of their team and the early career staff they are mentoring. For these 2025 Women Influencers, inspiration is a key to effective leadership.“I work with great people. Inspiration comes at me from all directions,” says HP’s Hart, who has worked for the global technology giant for 28 years. “Getting inspiration from multiple places allows me to look at things in context, solve problems, or take on challenges differently than I would without inspiration.” Adds Hart, who has risen through the ranks at HP to lead its commercial channel print division, “We believe that we are going to help customers be better prepared for the future of work—be happier at work and be more productive. We have a strong commitment to the dealer community because we know the importance of delivering for them and their customers.”Inspiration, explains Healy, lies at the core of what she refers to as “teamship,” containing the spark that can ignite change, uplift others, and provide resilience in a world of omnipresent change. For Healy, a 31-year Ricoh veteran, inspiration is about authenticity, courage, and persistence. “I am inspired by others who lead with integrity, innovation, and a pure passion for what they do,” she says, adding, “True leadership is selfless. By leading with inspiration, humility and heart, we don’t just build strong teams—we build a culture where everyone thrives.”“People who work with me will tell you that what inspires me most at work is overcoming challenges,” says Henderson. “If somebody doubts me or says I can’t do something, I just refuse to fail. I think that’s been a driver of my career.” Henderson, who stands out for dual positions with software companies Nexera and MPS Monitor, both owned by Valsoft Corporation, has wide-ranging experience with several office tech companies prior to her current role. She finds her range of experience helps empower her team and herself. “It can be good to be the oddball (outsider) or at least have that person in the room…As the leader, rich with input from everyone, it’s important to ask what else can be brought to the table? Then you must be open for whatever comes next.”The Cannata Report’s 2025 Women Influencers issue spotlights leading female executives in the dealer channel of the office technology industry, and features exclusive interviews, in-depth profiles, and insightful commentary. The Cannata Report’s Women Influencers issue showcases the media organization’s dedication to amplifying diverse voices and promoting equity and representation in the office technology sector.The Cannata Report is the leading intelligence resource for the document imaging channel in the office technology industry, covering a range of topics, including managed IT solutions, managed print services, digital transformation, cybersecurity, cloud communications, network security, production print, services and supplies, vendor finance, mergers and acquisitions, and more. Written specifically for the independent dealer channel, The Cannata Report, founded in 1982, has an audience that includes business leaders in the office technology industry's hardware, software, IT, leasing, and supplies segments.

