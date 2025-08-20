Satellite Propane Tank Monitoring Industry Disrupted by One-Tank with Groundbreaking $0.99/Month Pricing Tier

Satellite Tank Monitoring System Omega Series

One-Tank has launched a first-of-its-kind satellite tank monitoring tier starting at just $0.99 per month, making propane monitoring more affordable than ever.

Our satellite technology brings affordability, giving cost-efficiency for both marketers and consumers. By providing this pricing for our customers, One-Tank is the premier leader in this space.” — Brian Humphrey, CEO of One-Tank

ST. CHARLES, MO, UNITED STATES, August 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- One-Tank, a leader in satellite tank monitoring technology for the propane industry, has announced the launch of a ground-breaking pricing tier. The new pricing model, starting at $0.99/month, provides customers with the first-ever satellite propane tank monitor starting at this price.This industry-changing investment tier makes satellite remote monitoring accessible to all propane providers, large or small. The $0.99/month price includes one transmission per month, ideal for steady usage tanks or seasonal monitoring. By dramatically lowering the entry point, One-Tank is expanding industry access to reliable satellite monitoring and setting a new standard for affordability and innovation.Powered by a growing constellation of nanosatellites orbiting the Earth at roughly 600 kilometers (370 miles), One-Tank’s network provides propane companies with seamless global coverage. This direct-to-satellite GPS connection enables reliable monitoring even in the most remote locations, with no cell service required.With the new pricing tier, customers can enjoy accurate and consistent tracking of propane levels under any weather conditions. The system provides critical alerts to prevent run-outs and leaks, safeguarding homes and businesses with the vigilance they deserve. This promotional price is only available to new customers and will help protect margins, optimize routes, and improve customer service.“Our satellite technology brings affordability to your fingertips, giving cost-efficiency for both marketers and consumers,” said Brian Humphrey, CEO of One-Tank. “By providing this game-changing pricing for our customers, it just shows that One-Tank continues to be the leader in this space.”To help propane marketers experience the value firsthand, One-Tank is offering two free trial units for a limited time. New customers can take advantage of this opportunity to see how One-Tank’s satellite monitoring system improves delivery efficiency, prevents runouts, and enhances service—even in the most remote locations.To request your complimentary trial units, visit www.one-tank.com/trial or contact One-Tank directly.About One-TankBased in St. Charles, Missouri, One-Tank provides propane marketers with a reliable, cost-effective way to remotely monitor customer tanks. The company’s flagship Pulse Monitoring System uses satellite technology to deliver continuous tank-level data, even in areas where cellular coverage is unreliable or unavailable. Designed for safety, efficiency, and long-term value, One-Tank’s solution helps propane providers prevent runouts, reduce delivery costs, and operate with greater confidence across their entire service area.

