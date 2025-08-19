Attorney General Ford Announces Litigation Against the Social Media App Kik for Endangering Nevada Children

Carson City, NV — Today, Nevada Attorney General Aaron D. Ford announced his office has filed a civil lawsuit against tech holding company MediaLab.AI and its social messaging app, Kik, for harms the company has caused to Nevada’s youth. This is the latest consumer protection lawsuit the Office of the Attorney General (OAG) has filed under AG Ford’s leadership, following lawsuits against TikTok, Snapchat and three Meta-owned platforms, Instagram, Facebook and Messenger filed in 2024 and a lawsuit against YouTube filed earlier in 2025. The case was filed late Friday in the Eighth Judicial District business court.

“Kik’s anonymity feature and low barrier to entry, among other things, harm Nevada’s youth,” said AG Ford. "The company’s actions and false claims of safety also put Nevada’s children in danger. I will not allow companies to neglect their responsibilities to Nevada’s youth, and I will bring any offender that does so to court.”

Kik’s easily created anonymous accounts have created a haven for child predators and facilitated the dissemination of child sexual assault material. Until recently, Kik actively marketed itself to teen audiences, all the while failing to disclose known hazards and risks.

The OAG has alleged that Kik’s low barrier to entry — the app did not require email, phone or other identification — and its large userbase — the company once boasted that 40% of American teens used its platform — made the app a “predator’s paradise” according to one serial offender.

AG Ford’s lawsuit accuses Kik of violating the Nevada Deceptive Trade Practices Act and brings claims of negligence, products liability and unjust enrichment.

This is the most recent action that AG Ford has taken against social media companies in regard to their harmful and destructive effects on Nevada’s youth. In June 2025, the OAG filed a civil action against social media platform YouTube, as well as its corporate parents Google LLC and Alphabet Inc. In January 2024, the OAG filed civil actions against TikTok, Snapchat and three Meta-owned platforms: Instagram, Facebook and Messenger.

