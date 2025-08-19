MenuTrinfo® Expands Certified Free From™ Certification Program to CPG’s and Store Brands in Response to MAHA Initiative

COLUMBIA, MD, UNITED STATES, August 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MenuTrinfo®, the national leader in food safety certification and nutritional transparency, today announced the expansion of its pioneering "No Certified Synthetic (or Artificial) Colors”, and “No Artificial Flavors " certification program to consumer-packaged goods brands and supermarket store brands. This expansion comes in direct response to the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s announcement that the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is calling on food manufacturers to voluntarily remove all petroleum-based synthetic dyes or colors from the nation's food supply by the end of 2026.

MenuTrinfo®'s mission is simple: to make food safer and more transparent for everyone. As the national leader in food allergy safety, nutritional labeling, and foodservice training, the company provides the expertise, tools, and certifications that food manufacturers, retailers, restaurants, and institutions rely on to ensure they are delivering with confidence a trusted brand to their customers.

MenuTrinfo®’s Core Programs Includes:

• Clean Label Certifications: "No Petroleum Based (or Certified) Artificial Colors or Dyes”, and “No Artificial Flavors.”

• Certified Free From™ (CFF): The only global certification that verifies retail and packaged food products are free from major allergens, with third-party testing and validation that builds trust with allergy-conscious consumers. CFF donates 50% of all profits to fund food allergy research.

• AllerTrain®: The nation's leading food allergy and gluten-free training program designed for foodservice professionals, providing nationally accredited, ANSI-compliant training

• Comprehensive Nutritional Services: Including menu analysis, FDA-compliant labeling, recipe development support, and expert guidance to help businesses meet regulatory requirements

"With Secretary Kenndey taking decisive action to address the removal of artificial colors from our food supply, MenuTrinfo® is uniquely positioned to help food companies navigate this transition while building consumer trust," said Betsy Craig, CEO and Co-founder of MenuTrinfo®. "Our 15 years of experience in comprehensive nutritional services and ingredient reviews combined with our global certification program for the industry has prepared us to scale these critical verification services across the entire packaged goods industry. We're not just responding to regulatory pressure – we're helping companies confidently meet consumer demand for transparency and safety."

Consumers are actively seeking products that do not contain “artificial” ingredients and have a “cleaner” ingredient label. As a result, there has been a growing commitment from food manufacturers and consumer packaged goods companies to remove artificial ingredients including artificial colors and flavors. MenuTrinfo®’s new certification program offers a valuable resource for consumer-packaged goods companies and food manufacturers who want to voluntarily provide products that are Certified Free From™ No Certified Synthetic (or Artificial) Colors and/or Certified Free From™ Artificial Flavors.

About MenuTrinfo®

MenuTrinfo® is the national leader in food safety certification, allergy management, and nutritional transparency. For over 15 years, the company has provided restaurants, colleges, food manufacturers, and retailers with the tools and certifications needed to ensure food safety and build consumer trust. Through its Certified Free From®, AllerTrain®, and clean label certification programs, MenuTrinfo helps protect both consumers and brands while advancing food safety standards across the industry.



