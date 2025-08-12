The Greater Knead Serves Peace of Mind with Certified Free From™ Allergen Seal

Certification Ensures Top 9 Allergens, Plus Gluten-Free, in Every Bite

COLUMBIA, MD, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MenuTrinfo® is proud to announce that The Greater Knead, a woman-led company founded by Michelle Carfagno, is now Certified Free From™ (CFF) through MenuTrinfo®'s rigorous certification program. This prestigious certification confirms that The Greater Knead's bagels and soft pretzels are free from the top nine allergens and gluten, providing peace of mind to those living with food allergies and sensitivities. The CFF seal is now proudly displayed on packaging, and The Greater Knead's products are available nationwide.

The Greater Knead’s journey began in 2012, when founder Michelle Carfagno sought to recreate her favorite East Coast baked goods—bagels and soft pretzels—for family members with food allergies. Her passion for baking started at the age of eight, and she’s spent her life perfecting these treats. By staying true to the authentic New York-style bagel with a soft, chewy texture and a delicious crust, as well as Philly-style soft pretzels, Carfagno's products offer the taste and texture everyone can enjoy—without the fear of allergens.

The Certified Free From™ (CFF) seal is the first top-nine allergen-free certification program for manufacturers. It ensures that brands like The Greater Knead follow the right protocols for allergen controls, testing, and product sourcing, guiding them to avoid any potential allergen risks. This matters deeply to consumers, who already spend significant time scouring labels for allergens. The CFF logo helps them trust the brand and easily identify safe products.

"The Greater Knead is a prime example of what passion, hard work, and commitment to allergen safety can create," says Betsy Craig, Founder and CEO of MenuTrinfo. "Michelle has dedicated so much of her life to making sure people with food allergies can enjoy delicious bagels and pretzels. She has done the hard work not just promising safety, but proving it by getting Certified Free From™. Her brand is poised to grow, and with our CFF seal, we’re thrilled to support her in serving peace of mind to customers with food allergies nationwide."

The Greater Knead’s Certified Free From™ products are available at major retailers including Wegmans, select Whole Foods Market, Sprouts, The Fresh Market, and independent natural grocery stores. They are also available online at TheGreaterKnead.com. In addition to being Certified Free From™ the company is woman-owned, certified gluten-free, non-GMO, and kosher, and all products are baked in a safe, dedicated facility.

The Greater Knead’s Certified Free From™ products feature a clean, simple, and short ingredient list, ensuring transparency and safety for consumers. With their breakthrough taste and texture, these baked goods are crafted for everyone to enjoy, offering a delicious and safe option for those with dietary restrictions.

"Our consumers already spend so much time worrying about and scouring packaging labels to determine if something is safe for them and their family. Being able to see the CFF logo on the packaging allows them to trust the brand and easily identify that the product is safe," says Michelle Carfagno, Founder and CEO of The Greater Knead.

The Greater Knead’s commitment to allergen-free products has earned it the trust of families nationwide. With the addition of the Certified Free From™ seal, customers can now have even greater confidence in the safety and quality of every bagel and soft pretzel.

About Certified Free From™ by MenuTrinfo®

At MenuTrinfo®, we lead the way in allergen safety, nutritional labeling, and foodservice training. Our Certified Free From™ (CFF) program offers third-party verification of allergen-free claims for foodservice providers and manufacturers, ensuring products are free from the top nine allergens: peanuts, milk, eggs, shellfish, wheat, sesame, soy, fish, and tree nuts (including and excluding coconut).

Accredited by the ANSI National Accreditation Board (ANAB), our CFF certification meets the highest standards of accuracy and transparency. Since 2010, MenuTrinfo has been the trusted partner for foodservice providers, helping them create safer dining experiences for individuals with allergies or dietary restrictions.

Learn more about Certified Free From™ at CFF Foods and discover how MenuTrinfo can help ensure food safety and transparency at www.menutrinfo.com.

About The Greater Knead

Founded in 2012 by Michelle Carfagno, The Greater Knead specializes in gluten and allergen-free New York-style bagels and Philly-style soft pretzel nuggets. This idea came as a family necessity after Michelle’s sister and grandfather struggled with a Celiac disease diagnosis. The company’s products are free from the top 9 common allergens and are crafted with a dedication to safety, quality, and taste.

Through innovative baking techniques and a commitment to real ingredients, The Greater Knead provides families with a delicious alternative to traditional baked goods that is safe for those with food allergies or sensitivities. Learn more about The Greater Knead at www.thegreaterknead.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.