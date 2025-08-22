Untitled Art Touches Down In Houston: Global Galleries And Citywide Exhibitions Come To The Bayou City Sept. 15–21

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, August 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A NEW HOUSTON ART WEEK TOUCHES DOWN IN HOUSTON THIS FALL: UNTITLED ART BRINGS GLOBAL GALLERIES AND CITYWIDE EXHIBITIONS TO THE BAYOU CITY SEPTEMBER 15–21Houston’s ascent as one of America’s most vital art capitals is getting a boost this September as Untitled Art plants its flag in the Bayou City. Best known for reimagining the art fair model in South Florida, where it erects a tent on the sands of Miami Beach, Untitled Art will make its Houston debut September 19–21 with a VIP and Press Preview on Thursday, September 18 at the George R. Brown Convention Center, bringing with it a who’s who of 87 leading international galleries (full list here) amidst a citywide sprawl of exhibitions, long-anticipated openings, and cross-institutional collaborations.The fair’s innovative floor plan — designed by the award-winning Michael Hsu Office of Architecture — will host works by a curated roster of established and emerging voices drawn from Untitled Art’s global network. The fair's long list of cultural partners are also firing on all cylinders: from the Menil Collection to the Rothko Chapel, Asia Society Texas to Project Row Houses, the city’s most celebrated art spaces will sync their programming with the fair, transforming Houston into a sprawling, weeklong art organism — think Miami Art Week, but with more brisket and fewer palm trees.Untitled Art’s arrival here is no accident. With its layered internationalism, thriving gallery scene, deep collector base, and maverick spirit, Houston is primed for the kind of cultural cross-pollination the fair has championed since its founding in 2012.Local institutions including Blaffer Art Museum, Moody Center for the Arts, Contemporary Arts Museum Houston, Museum of Fine Arts Houston, and Orange Show Center for Visionary Art join commercial stalwarts like Barbara Davis Gallery, Inman Gallery, McClain Gallery, Moody Gallery, Sicardi | Ayers | Bacino, Bond Contemporary, Seven Sisters, F, Laura (the Gallery), and the University of Houston School of Art to anchor the citywide program.“This inaugural edition is really a mirror of Houston itself — one of the most diverse cities in the country,” says Michael Slenske, Untitled Art’s Houston Director. “We’ve got 29 international galleries from 21 countries dialoguing with spaces from Houston, Dallas, Denton, and Austin. We're really excited to see how these local positions mix with those from Australia, Asia, Europe, and Latin America.”Like its Miami progenitor, Untitled Art, Houston extends far beyond the blue-chip set. The “Nest” initiative — the fair's incubator for emerging galleries, independent artists and non-profits — will bring fresh, risk-taking perspectives to the floor, offering subsidized booths to ensure a mix of voices that reflects the fair’s commitment to equity, experimentation, and cultural optimism. Nest galleries will represent positions from Houston, Dallas, Austin, Denton, Buenos Aires, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis, New York, Inglewood, London, Chicago and San Jose, Costa Rica.Untitled Art lands in Houston at a pivotal moment. The city’s cultural infrastructure is expanding in lockstep with its international profile, and with the 2026 FIFA World Cup on the horizon, Houston is in full global spotlight mode. This September, that spotlight will beam squarely on its artists, curators, and the communities that make it thrive.ABOUT UNTITLED ARTFounded in 2012, Untitled Art is a leading contemporary art fair held annually in December on the sands of Miami Beach and, beginning September 2025, in Downtown Houston. Shaped by new curatorial voices and themes, each edition of Untitled Art addresses urgent cultural issues through dynamic programming and intentional design, and is responsive to the evolving needs of artists, galleries, collectors, and the broader art landscape. Untitled Art serves as a curatorial platform for discovering contemporary art, spotlighting both emerging and established voices. Exhibitors are invited based on the strength of their programs and artistic vision, under the leadership of Founder Jeffrey Lawson, Executive Director Clara Andrade, and Houston Director Michael Slenske.Through its Nest sector, an initiative designed to reduce traditional barriers to entry, Untitled Art provides vital support to new talent, emerging galleries, and nonprofit organizations. As the first fair to launch an online edition, Untitled Art remains at the forefront of technological innovation, expanding access to collecting contemporary art and championing a more inclusive and responsible culture by amplifying diverse voices within the contemporary art market, platforming artists and galleries from underrepresented backgrounds and regions.Gallery presentations are complemented by creative programming that supports the broader arts ecosystem – through rotating guest curators, live performances, special projects, a robust talks and podcast series, as well as the advancement of arts criticism with the online platform Untitled Edit. The fair also hosts year-round events in cities around the world. With each fair, Untitled Art celebrates the art scenes in which it operates through continued engagement and cultural partnerships with local galleries, artists, museums, nonprofits, and other community organizations to champion regional voices and support long-term growth.Untitled Art is committed to innovation and responding to the needs of artists, art professionals, galleries, and collectors, continuously adapting its architectural design and operating model to reshape the role of art fairs in an ever-evolving art landscape. To reduce its environmental impact, Untitled Art has joined the Gallery Climate Coalition and works to ensure zero environmental impact around each edition.In 2025, Untitled Art, Houston will debut Sept. 19-21 (VIP and Press Preview on Sept. 18). Untitled Art, Miami Beach will take place Dec. 3-7 (VIP and Press Preview on Dec. 2).For more information, visit Untitled Art’s website or follow on Instagram or Facebook.#UntitledArt#UntitledArtMiamiBeach#UntitledArtHouston

