Governor Stein Declares State of Emergency Ahead of Hurricane Erin

Today Governor Stein declared a State of Emergency as North Carolina prepares for impacts from Hurricane Erin and mobilizes resources and personnel to assist along the coast. On Wednesday, August 20, at 10:15 a.m., Governor Stein will hold a media briefing to provide updates on the status of the storm.

“Hurricane Erin will bring threats of coastal flooding, beach erosion, and dangerous surf conditions,” said Governor Josh Stein. “North Carolinians along the coast should get prepared now, ensure their emergency kit is ready, and listen to local emergency guidelines and alerts in the event they need to evacuate.”

Local States of Emergency have been declared in Dare County and Hyde County, and mandatory evacuations are in place for Ocracoke and Hatteras islands. North Carolinians who have evacuated from the coast can find shelter at the State Operated Disaster Shelter, hosted by Warren County Emergency Management, located at 113 Wilcox Street in Warrenton, NC. Pets are allowed at this shelter.

Hurricane Erin is expected to increase in size and strength during the next 48 hours as it turns north. Forecasts anticipate that Hurricane Erin will cause extensive beach erosion with waves of 15 to 20 feet; coastal flooding that may impact roads, structures, and vehicles; and life-threatening rip currents throughout the week. Tropical storm force winds will likely reach the coast, especially the Outer Banks on Wednesday and Thursday.

Now is the time for North Carolinians to conduct final preparations along the coast.

Be informed: Follow reputable sources of information like the National Weather Service, local media, and your local emergency management agency. Follow the instructions of local officials to protect yourself and your family.

Have a disaster kit: If you are evacuating, take your disaster kit with you, along with your go-bag of important documents, cash, prescriptions, phone chargers, and insurance policies.

Have a plan: If you live in or are visiting potentially impacted areas, anticipate your evacuation route. Visit KnowYourZone.NC.Gov for more information.

Do not drive through flood waters: We have seen too many cases of lives lost due to driving into flooded roadways. Turn around! Don’t drown! For the most up-to-date roadway information, visit DriveNC.Gov.

For more information from the State Emergency Response Team, visit ReadyNC.Gov/Erin.

Click here for more tips on how to be prepared in the event of a hurricane.

Click here to view Executive Order 20: Declaration of a State of Emergency and Temporary Waiver and Suspension of Motor Vehicle Regulations.