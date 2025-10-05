Experimental Jazz Guitarist Ian Smit to Release New Album “¿QUÉ?” Feat. David Torn, Tom Rainey, and Scott Petito

Ian Smit - ¿QUÉ?

ASHEVILLE, NC, UNITED STATES, October 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Experimental jazz guitarist Ian Smit announces that he will release his new album ¿QUÉ? on December 5, 2025. The album features Scott Petito on acoustic/electric bass and as recording engineer, Tom Rainey on drums, Ian Smit on electric/acoustic guitar/effects, and David Torn on electric/national steel guitar/effects.Smit’s purpose for making music with David, Tom and Scott was to be conversational with lots of dynamic ups and downs, which is very natural to all of them. That was the only stated “instruction” before getting into the studio. This recording is fully improvised. The tracks “Bee Still” and “Raindrops and Waterspouts” began as loose harmonic structures that Smit presented to the band. Everything else was created in the moment with no discussion prior to the red light going on.When playing music that isn’t formally composed, the goal was to create spontaneous compositions through musical dialog and interactions between the players, whether by use of melody, groove, sound interventions, or even through silence. Not everyone needed to be “speaking” to make a point.Ian Smit has known David Torn for decades. David produced his first professional recording called Ping with Peter Biedermann and Steve Meltzer, as Steve introduced Smit to David way back when, and they recorded at Scott Petito’s first studio in 1987. Both David and Scott played on that which was only released on cassette.Smit reacquainted with Scott Petito after many years through a recording session with a friend, where Scott was the mixing/mastering engineer. Smit was blown away at the vibe in the studio, and that planted the seed to create this unique recording. At that moment, Scott was destined to play bass and record ¿QUÉ?.After hearing and seeing Tom Rainey perform with David Torn over the years, Smit decided he was the perfect drummer for this session, as he is so expressive and interactive. Says Smit, “Tom was definitely number one on the list. This recording would not have come to fruition if Tom wasn’t available.”¿QUÉ? was recorded with David, Tom and Smit in the same room, with only gobo panels between them to intentionally generate feedback when needed. Scott meanwhile was in a separate room, as he played acoustic bass on several tracks and electric on others.David played national steel as well as guitar for this recording (his oud was under the weather). When Smit played acoustic, or David played the national steel, they were in a separate room. When either of them played acoustically, the other played electrically. In the stereo spectrum, Smit’s guitar is on the left with a sometimes-utilized effects amp almost in the middle, and David is on the right.Says Smit, “It was the first time Tom and Scott ever played together, but their interactions were inspiring. Scott hadn’t played with David in a very long time, and even though Scott and David played on that 1987 recording of mine, they overdubbed. I, on the other hand, never played with any of the fellas. Was all that risky? Evidently not…I was riding on a rocket ship!”Personnel:Scott Petito: Acoustic/Electric Bass, Composer, Production Assistant, Recording/Mastering EngineerTom Rainey: Drums, ComposerIan Smit: Acoustic/Electric Guitar, Effects/Loops, Left Side/Center, Composer, ProducerDavid Torn: National Steel/Electric Guitar, Effects/Loops, Right Side, Composer, Production AssistantDavid Payette: Assistant EngineerRecorded Live: Scott Petito Productions/NRS Recording Studio, Catskill, NY April 28, 2025Cover Art Design: Stephen ByramTrack list:1. Bee Still (8:24)2. Next is a Good Place to Be (11:01)3. That Not So Clear Day in September (5:27)4. Oil Can Sweets (7:17)5. Raindrops and Waterspouts (5:48)6. A Quiet Cafe Until It’s Not (8:47)7. Oil Can Beets (2:48)8. Barker de la Carnivale (6:47)9. Oil Can Leeks (4:54)10. Wizard of Wut (3:47)11. Pitter Patter All That Matters (4:58)In closing, Ian Smit has this to say:“Play because you love it, and maybe good things might come your way if you’re lucky enough to see and latch on to them, like playing with a bunch of truly exceptional ringer nice guys like David, Tom and Scott!”For more information:Press inquiries:

