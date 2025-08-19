Jingle Jolly Christmas Festival Brings Holiday Magic to San Antonio and New Braunfels

Jingle Jolly Christmas Festival

SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES, August 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Jingle Jolly Christmas Festival announces its holiday celebration at two Texas locations, offering families a magical day of festive activities, entertainment, and a Christmas market featuring unique vendors and handmade crafts.

The festival takes place at Retama Park in San Antonio and the Comal County Fairgrounds in New Braunfels, providing visitors with convenient parking, food options, and family-friendly entertainment throughout the event.

Festival highlights include live performances, a beautiful Christmas tree, a variety of food vendors, and a Christmas market where attendees can discover unique gifts and handmade crafts from local artisans. The holiday festival experience aims to create a comprehensive destination for families seeking seasonal activities.

The Christmas market serves as a centerpiece of the festival, featuring vendors offering specialty items and handcrafted goods. Visitors can browse the market while enjoying the festive atmosphere and entertainment programming scheduled throughout the event.

Both locations provide ample parking and on-site dining options, allowing families to spend extended time at the festival without concerns about logistics. The combination of activities, shopping, and entertainment creates an all-inclusive Christmas celebration designed to accommodate visitors of all ages.

Make sure you stop for a free photo with Santa after playing in the snow zone area!

