Bluetail Launches Bold New Brand to Lead the AI-Powered Future of Aviation Records

Bluetail is the leading modern aircraft records solution.

The refreshed look underscores Bluetail’s mission to turn static records into dynamic aviation intelligence—powered by AI-led capabilities

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bluetail , the leading modern aircraft records management solution for business aviation, today announced a bold new brand identity that reflects the company’s evolution into a true AI-powered aviation intelligence platform. The refreshed logo and visual identity highlight Bluetail’s expanded capabilities and vision: to deliver intelligent, connected records management for aircraft, engines, parts, and any aviation asset.Since its founding, Bluetail has led the charge to modernize aircraft records by digitizing over 15M back-to-birth paper records . Now, the company is doubling down on its mission — not just to manage records, but to unlock the intelligence and drive outcomes using AI.“Bluetail has always had AI, now we are highlighting it in our brand and leading the future of aviation records intelligence,” said Roberto Guerrieri, CEO and co-founder of Bluetail. “This brand evolution isn’t just about a new logo — it reflects a bigger promise. We're building the tools aviation professionals need to manage aircraft, engines, parts, and every associated record across the asset lifecycle with speed, clarity, and confidence.”The new Bluetail logo places emphasis on the "AI" that has always been part of its name from day one, reinforcing the company’s commitment to delivering true “outcome-based” artificial intelligence — not just OCR. Bluetail’s platform goes beyond smart search, offering aviation-first workflows, secure document sharing, and intelligent compliance tools purpose-built for Part 91 and 135 operators, owners, and MROs.“Our vision has always been to take aviation records—from every airframe, engine, and serialized part—from static ink to dynamic intelligence,” added Guerrieri. “This next chapter of Bluetail expands on that foundation, unlocking even greater efficiencies, enhancing aircraft value, and helping operators stay ahead of what’s next.”Bluetail’s new brand and visual identity are now live across its website, customer portal, and marketing channels. As part of our AI-led roadmap, this launch builds on existing intelligent features available in the app today, with purpose-built aviation intelligence coming in October 2025.About BluetailBluetail is the leading modern aircraft records solution. We enable aircraft owners, operators, and flight departments to move away from paper-based records and digitize, organize, search, and share all aircraft records (back-to-birth) from anywhere on any device. Our customers experience the peace of mind from knowing every aircraft logbook, document, and history is professionally scanned, indexed, and secured with our FAA-compliant, cloud-based SaaS platform so they can focus on running and growing their business. Learn more at https://bluetail.aero/

