Entanglement Announces Plans to Acquire Applied Ocean Sciences, Expanding Its Scientific Research Capabilities

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, March 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Entanglement , a leader in next-generation AI computing, today announced plans to acquire Applied Ocean Sciences , a pioneering team of scientists addressing some of the world’s most critical oceanographic challenges. By combining Applied Ocean Sciences’ specialized expertise in ocean acoustics, physical oceanography, marine biology, and atmospheric science with Entanglement’s advanced quantum-inspired AI platform, this acquisition will significantly strengthen Entanglement’s science and research capabilities. The teams will also integrate Entanglement’s quantum-inspired and optimization tools into their solutions, furthering the company’s mission to solve intractable global problems and deliver innovative solutions across diverse industries.“We are thrilled to welcome Applied Ocean Sciences to Entanglement,” said Jason Turner, CEO of Entanglement. “Truly transformative AI is born from the brilliance of its creators, and with this exceptionally aligned team of scientists, we’re adding world-class expertise in oceanography and atmospheric science to our organization. Together, we’ll tackle some of the world’s most difficult challenges and accelerate the delivery of disruptive solutions needed globally today. This acquisition underscores our commitment to building a multidisciplinary, science-driven AI powerhouse poised to make a profound impact across industries.”Kevin Heaney, CEO of Applied Ocean Sciences. “This partnership allows us to rapidly expand the impact of our oceanographic and atmospheric research while leveraging Entanglement’s advanced AI capabilities to drive innovation in marine conservation and environmental sustainability. Together, we can further enhance our capacity to deliver cutting-edge solutions and address urgent global environmental challenges.”The acquisition will strengthen Entanglement’s research and development teams by integrating Applied Ocean Sciences' top-tier scientists and engineers into Entanglement’s world-renowned teams. This expanded expertise will accelerate innovation in areas such as weather prediction, coastal and other water risk analysis, marine pollution, ocean acoustics, environmental monitoring, and sustainable ocean solutions.Founded in 2019, Applied Ocean Sciences has successfully executed over 30 projects, including advanced research for the U.S. Navy, environmental science research related to global warming and marine pollution, and pioneering work in marine mammal conservation. The company’s diverse capabilities and high-level research initiatives will complement Entanglement’s mission to advance R&D efforts, particularly in oceanography and environmental monitoring.About EntanglementEntanglement is a pioneering next-gen computing and AI company, committed to transforming industries by pushing the boundaries of AI through the brilliance and intelligence of its world-class team of researchers, scientists, mathematicians, and engineers. By combining quantum-inspired algorithms, machine learning, optimization, and deep learning, Entanglement designs and builds scalable, secure, and intelligent systems that are faster, more accurate, and more powerful, delivering disruptive, first-of-a-kind products. Entanglement is redefining what’s possible, solving complex challenges and creating trusted, high-performance AI technologies that operate with superior efficiency and precision. From AI software platforms to cutting-edge infrastructure, Entanglement’s innovations drive efficiency, foster growth, and enable the future of AI’s digital transformation.About Applied Ocean SciencesApplied Ocean Sciences is an innovative ocean science technology company specializing in ocean acoustics. Founded in 2019, the company works with a wide range of clients, including government agencies and nonprofits, to address urgent environmental challenges, such as marine pollution and climate change, and to advance ocean conservation and sustainable research solutions. Their work includes advanced oceanographic modeling, marine mammal conservation, and environmental monitoring.Media Contact

