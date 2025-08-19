VADOC Celebrates Health & Wellness Week Aug. 18-22

Agency News

Agency News August 19, 2025

RICHMOND, VIRGINIA — The Virginia Department of Corrections (VADOC) is recognizing the week of August 18 through August 22 as Employee Health & Wellness Week, to emphasize the importance of corrections team members prioritizing their health and well-being.

The agency’s Employee Health & Wellness Unit will provide staff members with a range of activities throughout the week, including sessions on tactical breathing, stretching, and many other forms of wellness. The VADOC encourages all of its facilities and offices to promote activities that support the elements of wellness this week.

Established in 2022, the Employee Health & Wellness (EHW) Unit contributes to the Department's goal of maintaining public safety throughout the Commonwealth by creating a safe workplace that supports the health and wellness of all VADOC employees. The EHW Unit offers resources, activities, and education to staff members that is tailored to their health and wellness needs.

"As the largest state agency in Virginia, the Virginia Department of Corrections prioritizes ensuring all of its employees have the resources and support they need to be outstanding public servants," said VADOC Director Chad Dotson. "The Employee Health & Wellness Unit does an excellent job helping staff members prepare for life both at work and at home."

The Employee Health & Wellness Unit's mission is to create and perform creative, evidence-based, and comprehensive trainings, events, and presentations that encourage healthy living. The unit embraces eight dimensions of wellness: emotional, intellectual, physical, social, financial, spiritual, occupational, and environmental.

“We are encouraging our corrections team to prioritize their health and wellness this week, and every week,” said Senior Health & Wellness Coordinator Carrie Baines. “From personal experience, it can be challenging to juggle responsibilities at home and work and find time to focus on my overall well-being. We hope EHW Week will give employees tips on incorporating well-being throughout the day by making small changes.”

For more than 11,000 VADOC employees across the Commonwealth, the Employee Health & Wellness Unit provides weekly challenges, events, presentations, and resources throughout the year.