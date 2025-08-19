Eltropy Platform Now Integrates with Over 50 Core Systems and Essential Fintech Solutions

Expansive integration ecosystem boosts operational efficiency and member experience for community financial institutions while eliminating vendor complexity

SANTA CLARA, CA, UNITED STATES, August 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Eltropy, the leading AI-powered conversations platform for community financial institutions (CFIs), today announced that its unified offering, Eltropy One Platform, now features over 50 integrations with essential systems used by credit unions and community banks. This expanded ecosystem equips CFIs to boost operational efficiency and deliver more valuable experiences for their members and customers.Eltropy One Platform integrates with popular Core, Loan Origination System (LOS), Account Opening System (AOS), Collections, Customer Relationship Management (CRM), Payments, Artificial Intelligence (AI), Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS), and Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS) providers. These integrations allow financial institutions to streamline workflows and better serve their communities."Our goal is to provide CFIs with the tools they need to operate effectively and connect meaningfully with their members," said Ashish Garg, Co-founder and CEO of Eltropy. "Reaching 50 integrations is an important milestone and shows that we’re building a connected ecosystem that supports the diverse needs of financial institutions. It means our customers can achieve more within a single platform, reducing complexity and increasing efficiency.""When we started this journey in 2020, Symitar was our only integration partner," said Prasad Shroti, SVP of Solutions and Strategy at Eltropy. "To see us reach over 50 integrations just five years later is a significant milestone. It shows our commitment to building the connected ecosystem that CFIs need. I'm proud of the progress we've made and the value this creates for our customers."To make exploring this extensive network of connections simpler, Eltropy has launched its new Integration Hub . This professional space showcases all 50+ Eltropy integrations, thoughtfully organized with easy-to-navigate categories and a section highlighting the most recent and most popular integrations, simplifying how financial institutions explore Eltropy's connected ecosystem.The expanded suite of integrations includes key systems that drive various aspects of financial operations. Among the most widely adopted and new integrations are:- Corelation: Supports real-time alerts and insights for smarter engagement.- Fiserv Portico: Keeps members informed with timely alerts and transaction tracking.- Encompass: Accelerates lending and reduces loan abandonment.- MeridianLink Consumer, Portal, Opening, and Collect: Enhances loan closings, accelerates lending, streamlines account opening, and manages delinquency spikes.- Origence: Improves borrower experience and speeds up funding.- Sync 1 Systems: Drives faster loan closures with borrower texts and secure document sync.- Temenos (LOS & Collections): Simplifies digital lending workflows and scales empathetic outreach for collections.- AKUVO: Automates empathetic outreach for collections.- DocuSign: Supports secure e-signatures.- MessagePay: Boosts engagement and reduces delinquency rates.- SWIVEL (an SWBC Company): Helps drive on-time payments.- Alkami: Connects with members on their terms and drives conversions.- Access Softek, CU*Answers, Lumin Digital, Mahalo Banking, Apiture: Digital banking integrations that boost agent productivity, scale service, and personalize support.- Salesforce Marketing Cloud and CRM: Maximizes first call resolution and secures interactions.- Smarsh and Jack Henry Synergy: Streamline content management and ensure compliance.- IDgo, illuma, Plaid: Provide instant and secure identity verification and account verification.These integrations address critical areas for community financial institutions, including core banking, lending, account opening, collections, customer relationship management, payments, and digital banking. Eltropy's open APIs allow for continued integration with a growing network of technology partners.Partnering with Eltropy offers several advantages for financial institutions:- Member Engagement: Personalize interactions to improve member experiences.- Operational Efficiency: Streamline workflows across member services, contact centers, marketing, and lending.- Scalable Solutions: Expand technology offerings with solutions designed for credit unions and community banks.- Innovative Partnership: Collaborate on solutions for financial institution challenges.- Growth and Revenue: Drive value through competitive referral and reseller programs.Eltropy remains focused on providing solutions that allow financial institutions to thrive in an evolving environment. To learn more about partnering with Eltropy, visit eltropy.com/partners About EltropyEltropy is the leading unified conversations platform for community financial institutions (CFIs). Its AI-driven communications tools empower CFIs to communicate, automate, and increase productivity across the institution – all while maintaining the highest standards of security and compliance. Using Eltropy's platform, CFIs connect with their members and customers anytime, anywhere via Text, Chat, Video, and Voice – all integrated into a single platform. For more information, please visit eltropy.com

