7x24 Exchange DC Chapter Disburses $116,000 in Scholarships and Community Support Across Northern Virginia
The 7x24 Exchange DC Chapter provides an educational forum bringing together Information Services/Technology and Facilities/Engineering/Real Estate of organizations to promote better understanding of the design, implementation and management issues involv
2025 7x24 Exchange DC Chapter Education Committee Chair Don Miller poses with some of this year's scholarship recipients.
In addition to education scholarships, the Chapter made significant charitable contributions to organizations serving children, families, and communities.
This year’s largest investment came through scholarships: $78,000 awarded to outstanding college students and graduating high school seniors pursuing studies in engineering, technology, and other fields critical to the data center industry.
“This was one of the most competitive fields of scholarship applicants we’ve ever seen,” said Don Miller, Education Committee Chair for the 7x24 Exchange DC Chapter. “It was unanimous to dedicate more funding to support these amazing students who are on critical career paths for this industry and community. The increased investment is a testament to the quality of the students who applied and we selected.”
Eight college-bound or current university students received $50,000 in total scholarships ranging from $4,000 to $9,000:
- Elmer Araujo: $9,000, Architectural Engineering, Penn State University
- Elena Vazquez: $9,000, Mechanical Engineering, University of Georgia
- Blake Brobst: $6,000, Mechanical Engineering, Lehigh University
- David Banks: $6,000, Cybersecurity and Business Administration, Northeastern University
- Maxim Balabanski: $6,000, Aerospace Engineering and Computer Engineering, Georgia Tech
- Remington Cooper: $6,000, Construction Management and Technology, Arizona State University
- Joshua Goldstein: $4,000, Mechanical Engineering, University of Virginia
- Cole Luba: $4,000, Computer Engineering, University of Virginia
An additional $28,000 in scholarships was awarded to 14 graduating Loudoun County Public Schools students, supporting their continued studies in a wide range of disciplines.
“These awards are long-term investments in the next generation of innovators, leaders, and problem-solvers,” said Lillian Rivera, Executive Director of the 7x24 Exchange DC Chapter. “Our industry knows that creating opportunity begins with education, and we are committed to mentoring students throughout their journeys, from their first scholarship application to their first career milestones.”
In addition to scholarships, the Chapter made significant charitable contributions to organizations serving children, families, and communities:
- Dulles South Soup Kitchen: $20,000, proceeds from the 2025 Cloud Run and Community Festival
- Women Giving Back: $10,000, supporting back-to-school supplies for primarily elementary school-aged children in Loudoun County
- House of Mercy: $5,000, supporting families in need in Prince William County
- ACE Mentorship Program: $3,000, encouraging high school students to pursue careers in architecture, construction, and engineering
The Dulles South Soup Kitchen was honored at the scholarship award ceremony, where Founder Devina Mahapatra expressed her gratitude.
“Thank you so much for your generosity. I always say that hunger in Loudoun County shows up differently than how we might expect it,” she explained to 7x24 members. “Support like this allows us to continue to give these very nutritious, very good-looking, very delicious meals out to people in a way that can preserve their dignity, and reduce one stress for them.
“This donation means a lot to us and it goes very far.”
The 7x24 Exchange DC Chapter’s scholarship and community giving programs are part of a broader mission to inspire, educate, and connect future leaders of the data center industry while making a tangible difference in the communities where its members live and work.
“Our members understand that education and community support go hand in hand,” said Karen Petersburg, Board President of the 7x24 Exchange DC Chapter. “Whether we are investing in a future engineer, stocking school supply shelves, or helping feed families, we are building a stronger Northern Virginia for everyone.”
##
About 7x24 Exchange DC Chapter: The 7×24 Exchange Washington DC Chapter provides an educational forum bringing together Information Services/Technology and Facilities/Engineering/Real Estate of organizations to promote a better understanding of the design, implementation, and management issues involved in achieving high levels of uninterrupted infrastructure support. Rooted in the heart of the world’s largest data center hub in Northern Virginia, the Chapter serves as a nucleus of innovation, collaboration, and philanthropy.
Brian Tinsman
POUNCE Solutions
+1 302-542-3580
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Facebook
Education Committee Chair Don Miller Presents a 7x24 Exchange DC Chapter Scholarship to LCPS Graduate
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.