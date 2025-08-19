Learn about .22 rifles Sept. 13 at MDC's Andy Dalton Range

Body

ASH GROVE, Mo. – A .22 rifle is an excellent learning tool for beginning shooters who want to take up hunting or recreational shooting.

People can learn more about owning and shooting a .22 rifle Sept. 13 at the free program “Learning to Shoot: Rifle – Beginner” at the Missouri Department of Conservation’s (MDC) Andy Dalton Shooting Range and Outdoor Education Center. The program will be 8:30-11 a.m. MDC’s Andy Dalton Range is located near Ash Grove at 4897 N. Greene County Farm Road 61. People can register for this program at:

https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/208294

Topics that will be covered at the Sept. 13 program include rifle parts, how to load it, fire it, unload it, and the basic principles of firearms safety. The low recoil of a .22 allows beginning shooters to focus on the fundamentals of marksmanship such as breath control, trigger control, and sight alignment. All this can translate to improved accuracy and better shooting experiences with larger caliber rifles.

Following the classroom portion of the program, there will be a live-fire portion at the shooting range. People can bring their own unloaded .22 rifles and ammunition to this workshop or use equipment provided by Dalton Range staff. Participants who plan to use their own firearms and ammunition should bring a minimum of 50 rounds of new ammunition.

People who bring their own rifles should leave all firearms (including concealed carry handguns) in their vehicles until the classroom portion of the program is finished and individuals are ready to move to the shooting range. There should be no live ammunition, loaded firearms, or uncased firearms inside the classroom.

People can stay informed about upcoming programs at MDC’s Andy Dalton Shooting Range and Outdoor Education Center by signing up for text alerts and e-mail bulletins. People who have questions about upcoming events or how to sign up for text alerts from the Dalton Range can call 417-742-4361.

Staff at MDC facilities across the state are holding in-person and virtual programs. A listing of these programs can be found at mdc.mo.gov/events.