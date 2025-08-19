St Albans Barracks / Criminal DLS

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 25A2005921

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Benjamin Emerson

STATION: St Albans Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

DATE/TIME: August 19, 2025 approximately 0922 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Chester A Arthur Rd, Fairfield, VT

VIOLATION: DLS

ACCUSED: Dillon Smith

AGE: 36

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Enosburgh, Vermont

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, Troopers responded to a two car crash in Fairfield, VT. Investigation revealed one of the operator's involved Dillon Smith (36), was operating with a criminally suspended license. Smith was issued a citation to appear in Franklin County Criminal Court on October 6th, 2025.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 10/06/25 0830

COURT: Franklin

MUG SHOT: NA

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.



