St Albans Barracks / Criminal DLS

VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 25A2005921
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Benjamin Emerson
STATION: St Albans Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-524-5993
DATE/TIME: August 19, 2025 approximately 0922 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Chester A Arthur Rd, Fairfield, VT
VIOLATION: DLS
ACCUSED: Dillon Smith
AGE: 36
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Enosburgh, Vermont
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, Troopers responded to a two car crash in Fairfield, VT. Investigation revealed one of the operator's involved Dillon Smith (36), was operating with a criminally suspended license. Smith was issued a citation to appear in Franklin County Criminal Court on October 6th, 2025.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 10/06/25 0830
COURT: Franklin
MUG SHOT: NA
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Benjamin Emerson
Vermont State Police – St. Albans
140 Fisher Pond Road
St. Albans, VT 05468
(802) 917-1819
Legal Disclaimer:
