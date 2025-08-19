Montana Motor Vehicle Division launches mobile ID services

HELENA – The Montana Motor Vehicle Division (MVD) today launched Montana Mobile IDs, which allow Montanans to carry a digital version of their driver license or state-issued ID securely on their iPhone, Apple Watch, and Android devices, providing increased convenience, enhanced security, and greater privacy for users.

Montana Mobile IDs allow citizens to seamlessly and securely add their Montana-issued driver license or state ID to Apple Wallet and Google Wallet, and present their ID for verification using their devices. Mobile IDs allow users to prove their identity to access services online, in-app and in-person; and provide age verification to participating businesses without sharing any additional information such as name, address, or birthdate when making an age-restricted purchase.

“We have spent the last three years modernizing MVD and improving operating efficiencies and customer service,” MVD Administrator Laurie Bakri said. “Now that we have overhauled the basics, we are excited to embark on an era of innovation, starting with Montana Mobile IDs and the Montana Mobile ID Verifier for Android and iOS mobile devices.”

Mobile IDs can only be used at businesses and organizations choosing to participate, which may not include all states, retailers, or federal agencies. Currently, mobile IDs are accepted at MVD exam stations equipped with a check-in kiosk and more than 250 TSA airports across the country. Users are also able to present their ID in select apps and online.

As the technology is not accepted everywhere, users should also always carry their physical license. The adoption of mobile IDs is continuing to grow. For example, the Montana Highway Patrol anticipates having the ability to verify mobile IDs before the end of the year.

Montanans can add and use their license to their digital wallet in a few easy steps. When adding an ID to a digital wallet, MVD only receives the information it needs to approve or deny the request.

For more information on how to add and use an ID in Apple Wallet, including more information about security and privacy, click here.

For more information on how to add and use a mobile ID on an Android mobile device click here.

To support additional acceptance, MVD is also launching a tool businesses can use to accept mobile IDs in Montana: the Montana Mobile ID Verifier App. The app can be downloaded to either an Android or iPhone, and allows the businesses to verify the age of a mobile ID holder (18+ or 21+).

The Montana Mobile ID Verifier app verifies mobile ID without accessing any other data that may be stored on a device. Information associated with your mobile ID and a history of when it was used is stored in your individual digital wallet but is not accessible to MVD or the digital wallet providers. It is also endorsed by the Montana Gambling Control Division (GCD) and the Alcohol Beverage Control Division (ABCD).

“We’re proud to endorse this app that will allow our partners to accept and verify mobile IDs in Montana. It’s secure and easy to use, which will make it a great addition to the services establishments already offer their customers,” GCD administrator Alex Sterhan said.

“We support our licensed alcoholic beverage establishments using the Montana Mobile ID Verifier app or any other approved electronic readers if they choose to take the new Montana digital driver’s license,” ABCD administrator Kristan Barbour said.

In 2023, the Montana Legislature passed House Bill 519 authorizing the use of digital driver licenses, allowing individuals to present their identification in a digital format. The law requires MVD to offer citizens the ability to use Montana Mobile ID by September 1, 2025.

“As a Gen Z lawmaker, I sponsored this bill to give Montanans the option to add their driver license to their digital wallet. Digital IDs are extremely secure, encrypted, and harder to fake than a traditional plastic ID,” Rep. Braxton Mitchell, sponsor of HB 519, said. “This is a commonsense step to modernize services by adding IDs to the same place where you can already store your credit cards, insurance cards, flight tickets, and concert tickets, making life more convenient for those who choose to use it.”

“If you are worried about losing your license or having it stolen and winding up in the wrong hands, this is for you,” Sen. Ken Bogner, sponsor of HB 519, said. “This gives Montanans the option to securely carry their encrypted ID on their devices, protecting personal information and limiting data exposure through lost or stolen physical credentials.”

For more information about Mobile IDs or the Montana Mobile ID Verifier App, please visit, www.mvdmt.gov/mobile-id