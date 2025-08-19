Mary M. McCambridge Selected for Top Grief Specialist and Podcast Host of the Year by IAOTP

Mary M. McCambridge will be honored at the International Association of Top Professionals annual awards gala in Las Vegas

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mary M. McCambridge, Grief Specialist, Award-Winning Author, Speaker, and Executive Coach, was recently selected as Top Grief Specialist and Podcast Host of the Year for 2025 by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) for her outstanding leadership, dedication, and commitment to the industry.Inclusion with the International Association of Top Professionals is an honor in itself; only a few members in each discipline are chosen for this distinction. These special honorees are distinguished based on their professional accomplishments, academic achievements, leadership abilities, longevity in the field, other affiliations, and contributions to their communities. All Honorees are invited to attend the IAOTP annual award gala at the end of this year for a night to honor their achievements.With more than three and a half decades of experience in the industry, Ms. McCambridge has clearly established herself as an expert in her field. As a results driven leader, Ms. McCambridge is the host of The Mary Mac Show podcast and a successful Grief and Bereavement Specialist who has assisted those grieving the death of a loved one, an award winning author, speaker, consultant, executive grief coach to CEOs, senior and retired executives and entrepreneurs, and Founder/President of the Foundation for Grieving Children, Inc., the first national non-profit public charity of its kind which raises funds for the benefit of grieving children, teens, and young adults who have experienced the death of loved one in any manner.The Mary Mac Show | Grieving a Loved One's Death has listeners in 130 countries with over 260 episodes, ranked in the top 5% of podcasts. She has developed podcast series for Bereaved Mothers, Grieving Children and Death by Fentanyl, engaging in deep conversations with those who have suffered very specific losses. Also blessed with wonderful reviews by those who have been comforted.Ms. McCambridge has eight published works in this field, most notably "Understanding Your Grieving Heart After a Loved One’s Death" and "Understanding Your Child’s Shattered Heart After a Loved One’s Death," websites, blogs, and articles to her credit.Her Mary Mac Journal Collection features 4 specialized journals with calming covers to help the bereaved - 'my journal', 'my grief journal', 'my gratitude journal', ‘my remembrance journal' and her other books are all available at www.Books.By/MaryMac Earlier in her career, she co-founded the first chapter of Parents of Murdered Children in New York City serving families in all five boroughs, Long Island, upstate NY, NJ, CT and PA. She also served as founding treasurer for Justice for All PAC, writing legislation and lobbying in Albany for better laws for crime victims and their families. Additionally, she taught homicide detectives, district attorneys and crime victim witness advocates how to work with survivors of homicide victims. Ms. McCambridge has spoken at national conferences and featured in television, radio, podcast and print media.Areas of expertise include, but are not limited to counseling, coaching, leadership, public speaking, writing and publishing.Prior to her career, Ms. McCambridge received her Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Scranton and an MBA from Fordham University.Throughout her illustrious career, Ms. McCambridge has received many awards and accolades and has been recognized nationally and internationally. She has received numerous awards including New York State Senate Legislative Resolution for her work with survivors of homicide victims, Best New Directory, First Edition from the Directory Publishers’ Association for "The National Directory of Bereavement Support Groups and Services," The Healing Hands Award for her work with grieving children, and the Frank J. O’Hara Award, her undergraduate alma mater’s highest recognition of distinguished alumni. This year she will be considered for the Empowered Woman Award and to be featured in TIP (Top Industry Professionals) Magazine. She will be honored at IAOTP's annual awards gala at the Bellagio Hotel in Las Vegas for her award of Top Grief Specialist and Podcast Host of the Year.In addition to a successful career, Ms. McCambridge birthed the Foundation for Grieving Children as a response to the very real need to assist children regardless of how their family members had died. The seed for the foundation was planted in her spirit in the late 1980s when she could find limited assistance for siblings and children of those who had been murdered. The Foundation for Grieving Children, Inc. is the first national non-profit public charity whose mission is to raise funds and provide grants to community-based organizations which assist, educate, counsel and comfort grieving children, teens, young adults and their families after the death of a loved one through any circumstances.Looking back, Ms. McCambridge attributes her success to her faith, perseverance, work ethic and mentors she had along the way. When she is not working, she enjoys spending time with her husband and traveling. In the future, she looks to inspire those getting into the field.For more information please visit: https://www.MaryMac.info https://www.TheMaryMacShow.com and https://www.FoundationForGrievingChildren.org About IAOTPThe International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an international boutique networking organization that handpicks the world’s finest, most prestigious top professionals from different industries. These top professionals are given an opportunity to collaborate, share their ideas, be keynote speakers, and to help influence others in their fields. This organization is not a membership that anyone can join. You have to be asked by the President or be nominated by a distinguished honorary member after a brief interview.IAOTP’s experts have given thousands of top prestigious professionals around the world, the recognition and credibility that they deserve and have helped in building their branding empires. IAOTP prides itself to be a one-of-a-kind boutique networking organization that hand picks only the best of the best and creates a networking platform that connects and brings these top professionals to one place.For More information on IAOTP please visit: www.iaotp.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.